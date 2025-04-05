Watch on YouTube

(11:15) Reinette Senum - Presentation

(21:18) Christian Oesch & Hansjörg Grether - Fiber Lab Results

(44:55) Jay Reynolds - Chemtrail History

(1:01:57) Jim Lee - Presentation

(2:06:25) Summary

From Fields to Labs

2nd International Panel on Environmental Modification:

Separating Facts from Fiction

Inquiry by the Swiss Association WIR

The WIR Association is organizing the 2nd International Panel on Geoengineering & Weather Manipulation in collaboration with international experts.

https://www.vereinwir.ch/2nd-international-panel-on-environmental-modification-separating-facts-from-fiction/

🔥 Groundbreaking findings! Experts present the latest analyses on environmental modification - beyond misinformation and Speculations‼️

Panel Participants

USA

Reinette Senum, President, Founder of GenSeven & Save Our Skies - Her Substack

Jim Lee, Researcher & Consultant climateviewer.com

Jay Reynolds, Chief Engineer & Researcher

Switzerland

Hansjörg Grether, Dipl.-Ing. – Application Chemist

Christian Oesch – President, Swiss Association WIR

Webinar – Scientific Findings & Discussion

Our panel of experts will present their independent research findings and share their insights. Expect in-depth analyses, scientifically backed discussions, and new perspectives on this fascinating and potentially alarming phenomenon.

Registration & Participation

Dear all, 500 people can participate in the live webinar and we therefore recommend that you register quickly.

The last event was fully booked in less than two days! Among the 500 participants were people from over 35 countries and all continents - an incredible proof of the worldwide interest in this information.

Due to the overwhelming demand for this topic, we will once again set up a livestream to ensure that everyone around the world can join us live. The link to the livestream from HOCH2 TV can be found below.

Please note: the panel will be broadcast entirely in English.

2nd International Panel on Geoengineering and Weather Manipulation

🎥🔗 HOCH2 TV Livestream: Watch Live

🎥🔗 9MQ TV Livestream: https://www.9mq.it/

📅 Livestream Date: Saturday April 5, 2025

⏰ Start Time: Shortly before 20:00 CET (GMT+1), 2pm EDT, 11m PDT

