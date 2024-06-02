ClimateViewer Supporter's Zoom Meeting
Join me this Saturday and be ready to ask me anything!
Thank you for supporting my research, development, and public postings. Your support is helping me get ever closer to being able to do what I love full time and quit my job. I will be scheduling a monthly Zoom meeting to say thank you, show you sneak previews of things I am working on, and answer any questions you may have.
I appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you there. Here is the meeting information:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The ClimateViewer Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.