If you haven’t read my very first Substack post, Geoengineering with Contrails, please do before proceeding. In that article, I made a very bold claim:

They™ are trying to block the sun INTENTIONALLY using contrails to cool the planet.

This is the conclusion I came to back in 2013, testified to the EPA in 2015, and spoke with Del Bigtree on The Highwire about in March of this year.

Apparently all this attention has forced Their™ hands and they are now admitting the quiet part in public. We want “less warming, more cooling contrails; predictable for operational planning.” We want “more Contrail-Induced Cirrus clouds by day, and none by night.”

They™ have created Contrails.org!

Contrails have a substantial warming effect on the climate.

Aircraft cause warming in two ways: greenhouse gas emissions and contrails. That's because contrails (aircraft condensation trails) often grow into cirrus clouds that trap heat in the lower atmosphere and significantly add to global warming. Recent estimates show that contrail-cirrus warming is roughly equivalent to the warming caused by the greenhouse gas emissions of those same aircraft. https://contrails.org/science Contrails & Climate Change: A primer on contrails and contrail mitigation Breakthrough Energy, August 2023

What they are really saying is: “We want to make clouds during the day, but warming clouds at night have to go.”

SDR = Solar Direct Radiation. OLR = Outgoing Longwave Radiation.

They also created a map to show Ice Supersaturated Regions (ISSR) where contrails turn into cirrus clouds, and determine whether those will be cooling cirrus clouds or heat-trapping cirrus clouds.

map.contrails.org White areas: ISSR (contrail forming regions). Orange lines: Warming Contrails. Blue lines: Cooling Contrails.

When we check the info section on the map, here’s what we get:

The DLR Institute of Atmospheric Physics? They have to be talking about Ulrich Schumman and his Contrail Cirrus Prediction (CoCiP) model, I say to myself already knowing the answer. So I check their source code on Github:

Link to cocip.py python script in their Github: pycontrails .

If you had read Geoengineering with Contrails like I told you to at the beginning of this article, you already know this part.

In 2010, Ulrich Schumann from Germany’s DLR addressed the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Colloquium on Aviation and Climate Change. He made a radical statement that intrigued me on the final slide of this presentation: “less warming, more cooling contrails; predictable for operational planning”

How did Schumann intend to fulfill the “predictable for operation planning” part? In the same presentation he introduced a software program: The Contrail Cirrus Simulation and Prediction (CoCiP).

Back to contrails.org and their literature section:

Schumann, U. “A Contrail Cirrus Prediction Model.” Geoscientific Model Development 5, no. 3 (May 3, 2012): 543–80. Detailed description, equations, and assumptions of the CoCiP contrail model and comparison to other models and in-situ measurements.

I have known this was the plan since I read the word “MORE” back in 2012. More implies INTENT. This website just cements their intent to make MORE clouds to cool the planet and only avoid heat trapping contrail-created cirrus clouds.

Their intentions are clear, use contrail cirrus to cool the planet, block sunlight. It's the ultimate FUCK YOU to everyone who ever said the words "chemtrail" "look up" or "they're geoengineering."

THEY ARE!

So who is behind this website and why should we care? Buckle your seatbelt.

Breakthrough Energy, Geoengineering, and Contrail-Control

Breakthrough Energy is the umbrella name of several organizations, founded by Bill Gates in 2015, that aim to accelerate innovation in sustainable energy and in other technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It invests in a variety of startup companies that are attempting to commercialize new concepts such as nuclear fusion, large-capacity batteries to store renewable energy, and microbe-generated biofuels. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Breakthrough_Energy The group is spearheaded by Bill Gates, who previously announced a personal $2 billion investment, and includes:

https://transition.breakthroughenergy.org/

If that list of usual characters doesn’t make you want to throw up, then you haven’t met the “senior scientist” behind contrails.org and Breakthrough Energy.

Ken joined Breakthrough Energy (BE) as Senior Scientist in January of 2021, but Ken has been helping to bring information and expertise to Bill Gates since 2007. Ken is responsible for helping to assure that researchers and analysts in the Breakthrough Energy network have access to reliable and up-to-date scientific and technical information. Ken is committed to helping scale the technologies we need to achieve a path to net zero emissions by 2050, and thinking through the process of getting these technologies deployed around the world in ways that can both improve people’s lives and protect the environment. In addition to his Breakthrough Energy roles, Ken currently holds the position of Senior Staff Scientist (emeritus) in the Carnegie Institution for Science Department of Global Ecology and Professor (by courtesy) in the Stanford University Department of Earth System Sciences. Ken maintains a research group in the Carnegie Institution for Science facilities on the Stanford University campus. This research group is engaged primarily in idealized energy system and energy-climate-economic modeling. Ken has a wide-spectrum approach to analyzing the world’s energy and climate systems. He studies the global carbon cycle; marine biogeochemistry and chemical oceanography, including ocean acidification and the atmosphere/ocean carbon cycle; land-cover and climate change; the long-term evolution of climate and geochemical cycles; climate intervention proposals (GEOENGINEERING); and energy technology. Before 2005, Ken worked as an environmental scientist and physicist for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Prior to graduate school, Ken developed software in New York’s financial district for clients including the New York Stock Exchange and First Boston. Ken holds Ph.D. and M.S. degrees in Atmospheric Sciences from New York University and a B.A. degree in Philosophy from Rutgers College. Ken lives in the San Francisco Bay area with his wife Lilian and his grown child, Kirill. In addition to his family, he also loves music and his home recording studio, hiking, skiing, and, most recently, tennis.

Here is Ken Caldeira, in his own words.

What a loveable guy discussing “clouds filled with pathogens” while working at Lawrence Livermore National Lab. Whatever you do, don’t ask him about that:

So there you have it. This is the geoengineering scientist advising Breakthrough Energy which created contrails.org which is admitting what I have been saying for over a decade:

You don’t need secret programs

You don’t need pumps, pipes, and secret containers

Pilots don’t have a chemtrail switch

Contrails are real, and have been since the start of flight

Contrails spread out and become cirrus clouds

CONTROLLING CIRRUS CLOUD CREATION IS GEOENGINEERING

#CirrusCloudsMatter