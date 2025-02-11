Watch on Rumble • YouTube

CLAIM

Dane Wigington of GeoengineeringWatch.org has just provided information on climate engineering to the Shasta County Board of Supervisors in order to assist them in moving forward with a legislative draft to ban such operations over Shasta County. Previously, in 2014, Geoengineering Watch organized a climate engineering educational presentation for the Shasta County Supervisors board. This is a follow up meeting. At the conclusion of the current meeting and Dane Wigington's brief climate engineering update, the board unanimously voted to place the climate engineering issue and a proposed ban of it on their 2025 agenda. Proposal To Ban Geoengineering In Shasta County, California, 90 Second Alert - January 24, 2025

What Really Happened

Dane posted the above blog entry to his website and seems to be implying that there was some sort of “legislative draft to ban” climate engineering, despite there being no copy of any proposed ban, and that the Shasta County board voted unanimously to “place the climate engineering issue and a proposed ban of it on their 2025 agenda.” He posted a two minute video to YouTube to accompany this blog post and showed a preliminary hearing for one minute and thirty seconds, followed by two minutes advertising his documentary “The Dimming.”

Dane has yet to inform his viewers that just four days later, on January 28, 2025 at 9:00AM, the Shasta County did hear “a presentation” from himself and other locals both for and against Dane’s position. There was no vote on his presentation nor funds allocated to looking into his claims.

Dane did not present any draft legislation, offer any suggestion as to who is behind climate engineering, and clearly lied when he stated “We don't advertise, we don't sell anything.”

I am not being a hypocrite. I have a merch shop and I take donations, but I am transparently honest about it. Dane is effectively claiming that he doesn’t make any money doing his activism and that is absurd. He asks for donations in every video he makes (as do I). Just be honest.

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

When you watch the full hearing from January 28th, you will see Dane give about a ten minute presentation, followed by several speakers both for and against Dane’s position.

Dane makes an impassioned plea to the committee to look into climate engineering after showing a four minute trailer for his film The Dimming.

Shasta County, California Board of Supervisors Meeting: January 28, 2025

Transcript Dane Wigington Shasta County Board Of Supervisors 2025 01 28 150KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The following quotes are taken directly from the transcript of the full meeting in the download link above.

Federal Gag Order on “The Weathermen”

When asked who is behind this, Dane blames NOAA’s National Weather Service:

Dane Wigington: 00:34:25.081 --> 00:34:31.489 Why no disclosure? Because there's a federal gag order, an illegal federal gag order on the nation's weathermen, National Weather Service and NOAA. Why in the world would you gag the weatherman if you didn't have something very big to hide? 01:03:36.036 --> 01:03:39.032 We have a federal gag order on the nation's weathermen. Why do we think they're going to line up to blow the whistle on this issue? 01:09:34.041 --> 01:09:38.419 In an individual case, it is, it is difficult to prove is what I'm saying. And the bottom line is this material is there and we have a lot of officials that know it's there, not willing to talk about it, certainly not when there's a federal gag order on them.

This claim is FALSE:

The “gag order” is a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) specifically talking about negotiations between the Federal Government (the Agency) and the National Weather Service Employee Organization (NWSEO) Union workers.

The complaint cites three gag orders issued in recent weeks by the National Weather Service and its parent agencies, the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration and the Department of Commerce. These orders forbid disclosure of information arising out of – Organizational planning. This confidentiality order forbids disclosure of anything about the Weather Service Organization Workforce Analysis, which has the effect of muzzling any revelations about agency planning and the rationale for planned actions; Grievance settlements. In July, the Commerce General Counsel instituted a policy that any settlement of grievances must include a nondisclosure clause. While it has an exception for “whistleblower cases” that exception comes nowhere close to meeting requirements of the WPEA and would block release of grievances involving actions by agency managers that constitute violations of law or regulation, waste of funds, mismanagement or abuse of authority; and Collective Bargaining. The National Weather Service has just added a confidentiality clause to its ground rules for Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations which requires that all information about the CBA bargaining process must be held “confidential.” Read the complaint View Whistleblower Protection Enhancement Act anti-gag language See Organization Workforce Analysis nondisclosure agreement Learn about grievance gag policy Examine Collective Bargaining confidentiality provision

Will Dane ever admit that there is no gag order barring the NWS from talking about the weather? I highly doubt it.

How Do You Enforce a Ban on Geoengineering or Contrail-Cirrus?

Female Speaker : 00:46:02.086 --> 00:46:09.005



Much of the science and data analysis that was done in the movie The Dimming has been debunked, much like the Mesa pattern of fraud. Um, and, uh, you know, I just would urge The board to focus on Matters that are within their jurisdiction that they can fix. Um, if you were to fully go down this rabbit hole, how in the world would you enforce such a thing? Are you going to uh buy fighter jets and put those in your budget, uh, for a code enforcement to fly up and And uh enforce no contrails over Shasta County? I mean, it's just ridiculous.

Excellent point. I have said this many times. How will you enforce your ban on geoengineering? By force? I think not.

Dane responded to this claim about The Dimming being debunked by mentioning a court case:

01:02:50.056 --> 01:02:54.159 someone brought up in here a court case that I lost. I lost a court case from someone who censored The Dimming had nothing to do with losing anything on this issue itself.

I checked the entire transcript and nobody mentioned a court case, so this piqued my curiosity. Apparently, Dane sued Douglas MacMartin for $75,000 for defamation due to long standing animosity and MacMartin’s fact checking of The Dimming. Dane filed and lost the case.

Wigington vs MacMartin 2021 complaint. Judgement against Wigington, ordered to pay defendent’s lawyer and court fees.

Douglas MacMartin claims that Dane Wigington unfairly blamed MacMartin for on-going climate engineering projects leading to his followers threatening and verbally abusing him.

This is why I constantly remind people: ATTACK IDEAS, NOT PEOPLE.

Quote of the Hearing

Here is how a “normie” views the evidence provided by Dane Wigington:

Male Speaker : 00:50:08.062 --> 00:51:20.083 For reliable information on climate science, it is best to refer to peer-reviewed studies from reputable scientific organizations that follow established methodologies and provide evidence-based conclusions. We don't have that with Mr. Wigington. Uh, if you're going to waste time on this, why don't we look at the big problem we have up in Mount Shasta? We have all these Lemurians that are pooping in our water. And all that water ends up in Shasta Lake and then we end up drinking it. So we need a point of time count of these Lemurians. Secondly, we have Bigfoot eating our pets. They're eating our pets and we need to do something about it. And what are we going to do about these Jewish space lasers? You know, they've been starting fires. They burned the entire town of Paradise down. Why not bring Marjorie Taylor Greene here to tell us about the Jewish space lasers? This is ridiculous. This is a waste of our time, our resources. This is an insult to our intelligence, Jim Burnett.

This is why we continue to lose. This is why the sun will continue to be blocked out by cirrus clouds:

Lack of evidence, weak arguments, and pointing at secret pumps, pipes, government programs, and gag orders that don’t exist.

If you are interested in hearing my (mostly) un-biased opinion, watch the video at the top of this article and watch the live chat as well.

