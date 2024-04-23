Dubai Floods & Weather Wars in Middle East
Iran accuses the United Arab Emirates of cloud theft and floods ensue!
It’s a war for water and the stakes couldn’t be any higher. In one corner: Iran boasting “unknown new technology” to make it rain. In the other corner: the United Arab Emirates using lasers, cloud ionizers, and nanotechnology. LET’S GET IT ON!
Iran Accuses Neighbors of Cloud Theft
May 2011 - Mahmoud Ahmadinejad says Europe 'stealing Iran's rain'
September 2012 - Ahmadinejad accuses the West of 'stealing Iran's rain' AGAIN
May 2015 - Iran to expand cloud seeding
June 2018 - Iran Accuses Israel of Cloud Theft
December 2018 - Iran to carry out cloud seeding project by drones in weeks
May 2023 - Iran's "Cloudy" Accusations
January 2024 - Iran’s Next-Door Neighbor Accused Of Stealing Rain Clouds As Severe Drought Sweeps Through The Country - Iran Blames UAE
January 2024 - Iran says it has mastered new technology for cloud seeding
Iran Versus The United Arab Emirates Rainfall Enhancement Program (UAEREP)
UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) - YouTube Channel
UAE to carry out hundreds of cloud-seeding missions in 2024 to tackle water scarcity
Desert city of Dubai floods as heaviest rainfall in 75 years hits UAE
UAE government unit denies cloud seeding took place before Dubai floods
Geoengineering Goes Mainstream as Dubai Cloud Seeding Program Blamed for Historic Flooding
Cloud seeding is used around the WORLD - not just in Dubai: How countries including the US, China, Switzerland and Australia have implemented the weather modification technique - and why it's controversial
MAP: 50 years of U.N. tracking Weather Modification Projects (1952-1999)
United Arab Emirates is using cloud seeding tech to make it rain
The NCM said it does not use any harmful chemicals in its operations. “Our specialized aircrafts only use natural salts, and no harmful chemicals,” the organization told CNBC.
Al Mandous said the center started manufacturing its own seeding agent called nano material, a fine salt coated with titanium oxide, which is more effective than what it uses currently.
“It will give us three times more effective results than the hygroscopic flares,” he said.
Scientists advance cloud-seeding capabilities with nanotechnology
We designed and fabricated a porous nanocomposite of 3D reduced graphite oxide and silica dioxide nanoparticles. This material can initiate ice nucleation followed by rapid growth starting from a temperature of minus 80 degrees. This temperature is much higher than most other known ice nucleate material. Often they require minus 25 degrees or even lower.
The UAE Exploits Nanotechnology to Enhance Rainfall
PATENT: 3d reduced graphene oxide/sio 2 composite for ice nucleation
AI-informed cloud seeding guidance
Rethinking water security in a warming climate: rainfall enhancement as an innovative augmentation technique
Cloud Ionization, Electric Rainmaking, and Laser-guided Weather Modification
SHOCKING! Electric Weather Modification Companies in 2019
WEATHER GENERATOR PROJECT - Cloud Ionization, Dubai
Climate Control Global Trading LLC. - Cloud Ionization, Dubai
WORLD FIRST! Electric Cloud Seeding via Drones in UAE
Drones electrically seed clouds in United Arab Emirates
Feds spend $2.4 million on cloud seeding for Colorado River
Weather Modification International, Corporate Profile 2019 Presentation
