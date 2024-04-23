It’s a war for water and the stakes couldn’t be any higher. In one corner: Iran boasting “unknown new technology” to make it rain. In the other corner: the United Arab Emirates using lasers, cloud ionizers, and nanotechnology. LET’S GET IT ON!

January 2024 - Iran says it has mastered new technology for cloud seeding

January 2024 - Iran’s Next-Door Neighbor Accused Of Stealing Rain Clouds As Severe Drought Sweeps Through The Country - Iran Blames UAE

December 2018 - Iran to carry out cloud seeding project by drones in weeks

UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) - YouTube Channel

UAE to carry out hundreds of cloud-seeding missions in 2024 to tackle water scarcity

Desert city of Dubai floods as heaviest rainfall in 75 years hits UAE

UAE government unit denies cloud seeding took place before Dubai floods

Geoengineering Goes Mainstream as Dubai Cloud Seeding Program Blamed for Historic Flooding

Cloud seeding is used around the WORLD - not just in Dubai: How countries including the US, China, Switzerland and Australia have implemented the weather modification technique - and why it's controversial

MAP: 50 years of U.N. tracking Weather Modification Projects (1952-1999)

United Arab Emirates is using cloud seeding tech to make it rain

The NCM said it does not use any harmful chemicals in its operations. “Our specialized aircrafts only use natural salts, and no harmful chemicals,” the organization told CNBC.

Al Mandous said the center started manufacturing its own seeding agent called nano material, a fine salt coated with titanium oxide, which is more effective than what it uses currently.

“It will give us three times more effective results than the hygroscopic flares,” he said.