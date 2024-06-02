Watch on Rumble • YouTube

https://climateviewer.org/3d/?layersOn=sky-heaters,star-wars,elf-ulf-vlf,superdarn,digisonde,nexrad,sigmet,tdwr,jss

This map contains:

Ionospheric Heaters (4): HAARP, SURA, TROMSO, ARECIBO

Incoherent Scatter Radars (ISR) including the brand new EISCAT 3D!

Over the Horizon (OTH) missile defense radars

Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) and Ultra Low Frequency (ULF) and Very Low Frequency (VLF) transmitters

Super Dual Auroral Radar sites (SuperDARN)

Digisonde sites (Ionosondes)

WSR-88D Next Generation Doppler Radar (NEXRAD)

Canadian SIGMET Doppler Radars

Terminal Doppler Weather Radars (TDWR)

Joint Surveillance System (JSS), FAA Long Range Air Route Surveillance Radars (ARSR)

Learn More About What Ionospheric Heaters do

I have been researching the topic of space weather control since 2011 and this presentation is the culmination of all that work.

When I started back in 2011, everything was “a HAARP.” NEXRAD doppler radars, ELF and VLF transmission sites, and anything that had more than one tower. This presentation will explain in great detail what an ionospheric heater is, what they do, and why they do it.

This presentation is a history lesson as well as a manual for understanding the electromagnetic modifications being made to our magnetosphere and ionosphere. I hope this presentation will separate fact from fiction for you, and I hope that you will click the reference links contained herein to continue learning about this fascinating topic.

Understanding that much of this topic contains still-classified research and little known history, there will always be skepticism about some aspects of this presentation. Tesla’s technology is in the hands of military operators. Though many of these facilities are now run by universities and scientific bodies, we cannot account for the activities of boat or satellite-based ionospheric heaters which are in use today.

Ionospheric Heaters - Space Weather Control and Geophysical Warfare

Download the PowerPoint presentation or PDF version here:

https://climateviewer.com/2018/11/14/ionospheric-heaters-space-weather-control-geophysical-warfare/

Space Weather Modification: HAARP and the Sky Heaters

https://climateviewer.com/space-weather-modification/

