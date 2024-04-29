Watch on Rumble • YouTube

I have been shadow-banned on every platform since 2015. I blamed the social media platforms and search engines for silencing me, however my intuition always told me They™ were pulling the strings. When an NSA agent came to visit me poolside on my beach vacation in 2014, I asked my wife and child to leave and spoke with this “official” for three hours. The takeaway: I was on the military’s naughty list for mapping out the Five Eyes surveillance facilities.

Enter Mike Benz, founder of the Foundation For Freedom Online (FFO) (follow on Twitter) dropping bombs on the censorship industry (“The Blob”) and unmasking who They™ are:

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of the DHS, treats mis-disinformation as a cyber-attack! Threatens social media platforms with losing Section 230 immunities and $54 million fines per post if the do not comply with artificial intelligence to automatically censor topics and keywords considered Mis-, Dis-, Malinformation (MDM). CISA recently scrubbed their website to hide this - MUST SEE EVIDENCE from FFO, and Wayback Machine before the scrub. Also see their scrubbed Rumor Control page and Video.



The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) empowered to fight mis-disinformation online as a national security threat.

The Global Engagement Center (US. State Department)

Mission: To direct, lead, synchronize, integrate, and coordinate U.S. Federal Government efforts to recognize, understand, expose, and counter foreign state and non-state propaganda and disinformation efforts aimed at undermining or influencing the policies, security, or stability of the United States, its allies, and partner nations.

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

“To learn how to become better at spotting influence campaigns, conspiracy theories, and efforts to demoralize and undercut us, please visit the following links, which are endorsed by the Election Threat Executive of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence - See Critical Thinking As An Antidote to Election Season Misinformation and Influence Efforts

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

”The FBI’s Protected Voices initiative provides tools and resources to political campaigns, companies, and individuals to protect against online foreign influence operations, cyber threats, and federal election crimes.

The Atlantic Council (NATO think tank, seven former CIA directors on their board of directors)

“The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) has operationalized the study of disinformation by exposing falsehoods and fake news, documenting human rights abuses, and building digital resilience worldwide.” - Atlantic Council Disinformation page.

The Virality Project

“It is undeniable that online falsehoods played a role in motivating those that stormed the US Capitol on January 6. Therefore it is undeniable that misinformation and disinformation pose a direct threat to the security of the United States. Recent efforts to address the implications of widespread disinformation have been spread across the government: the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the State Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and others, who have responded with an array of actions include sending tips to social media platforms, engaging in law enforcement activity and providing proactive resilience messaging to slow the consumption of mis- and disinformation. While these have been important first steps, the evolution of mis- and disinformation demonstrates that further coordinated and decisive action must be taken by all levels of government in partnership with academia, nonprofits and the private sector to build resilience among the American people against weaponized falsehoods online.” The Case for a Mis- and Disinformation Center of Excellence

National Conference on Citizenship

”As an expert in misinformation and its effects on democracy, Cameron has served as the Director of the Algorithmic Transparency Institute, a current project of NCoC, for the past 3 years. His expertise in the analysis of misinformation has led to the development of groundbreaking tools like Junkipedia and the establishment of the people-powered misinformation monitoring program, the Civic Listening Corps.” Intern, Algorithmic Transparency Institute

University of Washington Center for an Informed Public (CIP)

”Our mission is to resist strategic misinformation, promote an informed society, and strengthen democratic discourse”

New York University’s Center for Social Media and Politics (CSMaP)

”CSMaP uses large scale data collection, rigorous data science methods, and innovative research designs to interrogate some of the most deeply held assumptions about how the digital information environment impacts democracy — so the political conversation can be driven by facts, not fiction.”

Minerva Research Initiative, US. Department of Defense (DoD)

Grants to universities and groups to study misinformation online.

”The goal is to improve DoD’s basic understanding of the social, cultural, behavioral, and political forces that shape regions of the world of strategic importance to the U.S.” Also see: Russian Disinformation and Propaganda Campaigns

Aspen Institute Commission on Information Disorder

”The effort aims to identify and prioritize the most critical sources and causes of information disorder and deliver a set of short-term actions and longer-term goals to help government, the private sector, and civil society respond to this modern-day crisis of faith in key institutions.” - Final Report