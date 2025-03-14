Watch on Rumble • YouTube

This interview begins with Jim Lee introducing Mark, the owner and founder of Florida Sky Watchers, a platform active on Facebook and X. Mark’s involvement in the field started in 2010, triggered by a connection with Michael Murphy, director of the documentary "What in the World Are They Spraying?" This documentary, focusing on geoengineering, led Mark to infiltrate an aerosol convention, marking the beginning of his activism. He has since managed Florida Sky Watchers, initially started by another individual in 2015, and has been the sole admin since around 2018, especially notable during the pandemic period.

Historical Weather Modification Experiments

We delve into historical experiments, providing context for current practices. We discuss the 1978 paper Weather Modification: Programs, Problems, Policy, and Potential, federal reporting laws regarding US cloud seeding projects, Project Cirrus, the CIA involvement in weather warfare activities over Vietnam and Cuba, and how the CIA was steering hurricanes into and creating drought over Cuba. We also discuss the Department of Homeland Security Hurricane Modification Workshop in 2008, the 1997 USAF Phillips Laboratory presentation on making Owning the Weather in 2025 a reality, Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare Circa 2025, and electric versus chemical weather modification.

Another significant mention is Operation Large Area Coverage (LAC) in the 1950s, where zinc cadmium sulfide was sprayed to analyze atmospheric dispersion, raising questions about government secrecy, environmental, and health impacts.

Technical Discussion: Doppler Radars and Ionospheric Heaters

The core of the discussion revolves around radar technologies and their applications. We cover NEXRAD Doppler Weather Radar, Joint Surveillance System (FAA Long Range Radar), Terminal Doppler Weather Radar (TDWR), and Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS), comparing their power outputs to ionospheric heaters and missile defense radars. HAARP, located in Alaska, is highlighted with a power output of 3.6 million Watts, costing approximately $500,000 per hour to operate compared to the AN/FPS-85 radar at Eglin AFB with 32 million watts (MW). Systems mentioned include:

Eglin Air Force Base, notably with a 32 MW missile defense radar.

EISCAT 3D, upgrading to 10 MW.

Jicamarca, Peru, the most powerful SuperDARN, at 4.5 MW.

HAARP in Gakona, Alaska with 3.6 MW but an effective radiative power (ERP) of 5 billion watts (GW) .

Tromso Ionospheric Heater in Norway, with 1.2 MW.

Sura Ionospheric Heater in Russia, with 750,000 Watts with 190 MW ERP.

Cutler, Maine, US Naval VLF transmitter at 1.8 MW.

NEXRAD doppler radar at 1MW peak with 32 GW ERP, but only 1500 watts average power.

This comparison illustrates the varying scales and capabilities of these technologies, with HAARP and similar systems often cited in discussions about potential weather influence, though their exact impacts remain debated.

SEE FULL MAP BELOW BY CLICKING THIS LINK.

Implications and Controversy

Our conversation highlights the ongoing debate around geoengineering and weather modification. While these technologies offer potential for weather control and climate research, they are controversial due to environmental concerns, such as potential ecosystem disruptions, and ethical issues, including lack of transparency and international regulation. Mark’s potential testimony at the Florida Senate regarding bill SB 56 on geoengineering and weather modification activities underscores the legislative interest and public scrutiny in this area.

Conclusion

This video serves as an educational resource, blending personal narratives with technical and historical insights. It is particularly relevant for those interested in the intersection of technology and environmental science, though viewers should be aware of the ongoing debates and uncertainties surrounding geoengineering and weather modification. Our detailed discussion provides a foundation for further exploration, especially through resources like ClimateViewer News, ClimateViewer Maps, Weather Modification History, and RAMMB SLIDER.

