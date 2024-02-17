Forecast: The Film Private Screening
Join the private Zoom meeting to preview our amazing film and help us bring it to a theatre near you!
I have been working with Paula Randol-Smith since 2019 on a sequel to her famous HAARP documentary “Holes in Heaven” featuring Nick Begich and narrated by Martin Sheen. I am the technical director of and “starring” in her upcoming feature-length documentary, Forecast: The Film.
I hope that you will join us for this private screening (around 30 minutes long) and stick around for the question and answer portion at the end of the zoom meeting. We are trying to raise the funds to turn this documentary into a full length, 1 hour 30 minute, film that will be released in theatres.
It is imperative that this film reaches the masses and gives the uninitiated public a broad view of weather modification, space weather modification, and geoengineering technologies that threaten to destabilize water supplies worldwide and use our planet’s systems as geophysical weapons.
Saturday, February 17th. 8pm eastern, 5pm pacific.
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkdOmtpzwrGNG-UTrWvEZKBgGvjkcyLl67
I hope to see you there! We are submitting our documentary (short version) to several film festivals in the hopes to raise awareness and get financial support to make this film a reality. Please spread the word and share this post!
If you would like to support the creation of this film, you can make a tax-deductible donation. If you would like to make a large contribution, we will be offering producer credits and other options. Please email us at info@forecastthefilm.com
If you cannot make it tomorrow night, I will keep updating this URL to redirect to the next screening of Forecast: The Film:
https://climateviewer.com/forecastthefilm/
I just finished attending the viewing of the film.
The film was well done, thank you Paula, creator and Jim, advisor.
In response to my question, Jim's example filled description of Dane Wigington seemed from my evidence to be truthful.
I and another viewer likened Wigington in the Geoengineering/Climate Modification imbroglio to be like Robert Malone in the Medical Freedom Movement mess--a vain (etymology: empty) ego without much self-esteem needing to be filled by adulatory others and wanting to control any non-worshippers with "law" (immoral) suits (as in no freedom of speech strait jackets). Wigington wants to save the world alright, but only if HE is the savior.
However, as I left in the chat box, the film left me with even less hope for the future of Humanity concerning criminal governments modifications of weather/climate, that is, weather/climate control warfare.
The HUBRIS of those in and out of criminal governments who are attempting to engineer the weather/climates is astounding--and of course it is always for the GRATER (sicK) GOOD in which all but the Alpha Apes are not grated gone.
I got from her autobiography in the film and her words before, during and after, Paula and the persons she interviews in the film, believe in governments, especially the U.N., and are appealing to these "legalized" Criminals to save Humanity.
That is not going to happen--rather, and obviously, the opposite as has been the too obvious case to now.
I think, Jim, you too believe governments, including the U.N., can be “persuaded” to do “the right things” regarding weather/climate?
I hope to disabuse you and all of that deadly fantasy.
Those who believe in "weather warfare" for the Grater Good of their power base are going to continue this insanity until enough persons wake up from the "Nightmare of History" and stop giving governments their power.
I consider history has given us more than enough evidence to prove that ALL GOVERNMENTS and the UNITED NATIONS cannot be trusted.
“The beginning of political wisdom is the realization that despite everything you’ve always been taught, the government is not really on your side; indeed, it is out to get you. The mass belief in the general beneficence of democracy represents a kind of Stockholm syndrome writ large. We shall never have real, lasting peace so long as we give our allegiance to the whole conglomeration of institutionalized exploiters and murderers we know as the state.” Robert Higgs
Get free, stay free.
Thanks, Jim and all involved, looking forward to the viewing.
“All the problems of the man who fears for his humanity come down to the same question: how to remain free?” Stefan Zweig