I have been working with Paula Randol-Smith since 2019 on a sequel to her famous HAARP documentary “Holes in Heaven” featuring Nick Begich and narrated by Martin Sheen. I am the technical director of and “starring” in her upcoming feature-length documentary, Forecast: The Film.

I hope that you will join us for this private screening (around 30 minutes long) and stick around for the question and answer portion at the end of the zoom meeting. We are trying to raise the funds to turn this documentary into a full length, 1 hour 30 minute, film that will be released in theatres.

It is imperative that this film reaches the masses and gives the uninitiated public a broad view of weather modification, space weather modification, and geoengineering technologies that threaten to destabilize water supplies worldwide and use our planet’s systems as geophysical weapons.

Saturday, February 17th. 8pm eastern, 5pm pacific.

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkdOmtpzwrGNG-UTrWvEZKBgGvjkcyLl67

I hope to see you there! We are submitting our documentary (short version) to several film festivals in the hopes to raise awareness and get financial support to make this film a reality. Please spread the word and share this post!

If you would like to support the creation of this film, you can make a tax-deductible donation. If you would like to make a large contribution, we will be offering producer credits and other options. Please email us at info@forecastthefilm.com

If you cannot make it tomorrow night, I will keep updating this URL to redirect to the next screening of Forecast: The Film:

https://climateviewer.com/forecastthefilm/