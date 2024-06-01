Watch on Rumble • YouTube • Odysee • Bitchute

A group of concerned citizens from The Pine Tree state of Maine contacted me regarding serving a Notice of Liability against those who are blocking out the sun with artificial clouds. Their group, Maine Stands Up, got a crash course on the complexities of sky pollution and the weaknesses of current legislation being passed (like the Tennessee Geoengineering Ban).

Why use a Notice of Liability to deal with sky pollution?

By sending an NoL, you are putting officials and executives on notice that they are causing harm towards you and your loved ones and that you do not agree to it. In the world we live in, we are constantly being bombarded with offers by government and corporations. If we stay silent, we are agreeing to the offer. This is known as tacit agreement. By sending an NoL we are letting the recipient know that we do not agree, and advising that we will hold them accountable if they continue with their actions.

In the case of intentional or “accidental” geoengineering, we are putting our government and regulatory agencies no notice that we do not agree with blocking out the sun and filling our sky with toxic nanoparticles.

"The detected metallic compounds were all internally mixed with the soot particles. The most abundant metals in the exhaust were Chromium (Cr), Iron (Fe), Molybdenum (Mo), Sodium (Na), Calcium (Ca) and Aluminum (Al); Vanadium (V), Barium (Ba), Cobalt (Co), Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Magnesium (Mg), Manganese (Mn), Silicon (Si), Titanium (Ti) and Zirconium (Zr) were also detected." Abegglen, Manuel, et al. "Chemical characterization of freshly emitted particulate matter from aircraft exhaust using single particle mass spectrometry." Atmospheric Environment 134 (2016): 181-197.

I hope you find the Maine NoL Workshop meeting educational, though provoking, and research ways that you can hold these people accountable! Get creative, your life may depend on it.

Please watch the video and spread the word by sharing this post.

