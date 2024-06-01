Maine Geoengineering Notice of Liability Workshop
Exploring a different path for dealing with shady skies and shady people.
Watch on Rumble • YouTube • Odysee • Bitchute
A group of concerned citizens from The Pine Tree state of Maine contacted me regarding serving a Notice of Liability against those who are blocking out the sun with artificial clouds. Their group, Maine Stands Up, got a crash course on the complexities of sky pollution and the weaknesses of current legislation being passed (like the Tennessee Geoengineering Ban).
Why use a Notice of Liability to deal with sky pollution?
By sending an NoL, you are putting officials and executives on notice that they are causing harm towards you and your loved ones and that you do not agree to it. In the world we live in, we are constantly being bombarded with offers by government and corporations. If we stay silent, we are agreeing to the offer. This is known as tacit agreement.
By sending an NoL we are letting the recipient know that we do not agree, and advising that we will hold them accountable if they continue with their actions.
In the case of intentional or “accidental” geoengineering, we are putting our government and regulatory agencies no notice that we do not agree with blocking out the sun and filling our sky with toxic nanoparticles.
I hope you find the Maine NoL Workshop meeting educational, though provoking, and research ways that you can hold these people accountable! Get creative, your life may depend on it.
Please watch the video and spread the word by sharing this post.
The ClimateViewer Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For three days straight our sky has been crisscrossed and the end result is high winds and a chill in the air. A haze of thin clouds block the sun. I'm in northern Ontario. Yesterday started out nice. No wind, made a fire, burned some brush. By 1:00 pm, the wind started. It's getting to where I am feeling very angry every single morning because I know what I'll see, and I've planted my seeds in the garden. As the radishes came up, many did not survive. I'm sure this is the plan. I'm trying. I have plastic all ready to cover the beds, just in case. Food is expensive, vegetables and fruits are good to grow. I want to try to find a lab that will test rain water for "particulates". We keep getting suds on shore every few days. Suds. No one wonders why! No one mentions the trails or the haze. Except me and my husband. Frustrating.
Are you ever going to start talking about the nanotechnology