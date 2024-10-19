Hurricane Milton and Helene really created a storm in my inbox. I received over 20 requests to go on podcasts and live streams, however I have been more selective as of late because I don’t want to be part of a conversation that has an expected outcome. I will not feed the fear-porn industrial complex when people are fighting for their lives. As a person who lived through Hurricane Hugo in 1989, I think it is abhorrent for people to make click-bait titles and take advantage of the tragedy still on-going in Tennessee and North Carolina.

This post is a collection of recent interviews I have done. These are great outlets and I support the truth tellers that allow me to say the truth without any expectation of what I might say. Show them love by following them and sharing this post.

Tin Foil Hat Podcast with Sam Tripoli

October 14, 2024

Thank you for tuning in to another emergency episode of Tin Foil Hat with Sam Tripoli! In this episode, we welcome back podcast favorite Jim Lee to discuss his remarkable research on the history of geoengineering and weather modification. We’ll also dive into his insights on recent events in North Carolina and Florida. This episode is packed with mind-blowing content, so buckle up because this one is a total banger. We appreciate your support!

Watch Video: https://samtripoli.com/tfh-824-the-history-of-geoengineering-weather-modification-with-jim-lee/

Download MP3: Apple Podcast • Spotify

The Kate Dalley Show

October 14, 2024

https://www.katedalleyshow.com/

View on Rumble: Segment 1 • Segment 2 • Segment 3 • Segment 4

1× 0:00 -41:37

Worldviewtube

October 10, 2024

The Must Watch Interview With an Expert: Weather Warfare Has A Long History Including a 1978 UN Agreement Among Nations Agreeing Not to Weaponize the Weather

https://worldviewtube.com/tv/video/must-watch-interview-expert-weather-warfare-has-long-history-including-1978-un-agreement

Full video: https://x.com/WorldviewTube/status/1844430844645212487

𝕏 Space with Bill Elmore

October 10, 2024

We had an epic 5 hour Question and Answer space hosted by @BillElmore on X

Listen to the replay: https://x.com/BillEllmore/status/1844482011953758561

Why So Cirrus? with Topher Gardner

October 3, 2024

Topher Gardner, BioCharisma.

https://topherhq.com/

Watch on Rumble • YouTube

