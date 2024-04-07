People Cookers: Directed Energy & Targeted Individuals
No longer conspiracy theory. Who's behind these silent weapons for quiet wars?
People Cookers: Directed Energy & Targeted Individuals
YOUTUBE CENSORED MY FAIR USE CRITIQUE OF THE 60 MINUTES EXPOSÉ
An appeal is underway. Let’s see what YouTube decides:
I have been covering directed energy weapons for over a decade. When the news first covered the attacks on U.S. service members in Havana, Cuba, they tried to explain it all away and even blamed crickets for the painful sounds affecting staff. Of course, I knew better and immediately stated the obvious: these are electromagnetic or sonic directed energy weapons. Watch the video above as I react to the latest 60 Minutes investigation live and then check out my previous videos on the deadliest weapons nobody’s ever seen: PEOPLE COOKERS.
After you’re done with the video above, please check out the past videos as I covered breaking news in real time and see the references at the end of this article for the videos I previously made. Finally, please spread the word: Targeted Individuals are being permanently injured by invisible weapons!
Directed Energy Attacks, Havana Syndrome, and Targeted Individuals
May 30, 2021
People Cookers - Havana Syndrome Spreading
September 30, 2021
Targeted Individuals & Havana Syndrome by Pulsed Radio Frequency
February 28, 2022
60 Minutes: Havana Syndrome mystery continues as a lead military investigator says bar for proof was set impossibly high
March 31, 2024
This report is the result of a joint investigation by 60 Minutes, The Insider, and Der Spiegel
Tonight we have important developments in our five-year investigation of mysterious brain injuries reported by U.S. national security officials. The injured include White House staff, CIA officers, FBI agents, military officers and their families. Many believe that they were wounded by a secret weapon that fires a high-energy beam of microwaves or ultrasound. This is our fourth story and for the first time, we have evidence of who might be responsible. Most of the injured have fought for America, often in secret. And they're frustrated that the U.S. government publicly doubts that an adversary is targeting Americans.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/havana-syndrome-culprit-investigation-new-evidence-60-minutes-transcript/
REFERENCES FROM PREVIOUS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS
Directed Energy Weapons 101: Sonic, Microwave, Laser, and Non-Lethal Warfare
https://climateviewer.com/2018/07/05/directed-energy-weapons-101-sonic-microwave-laser-non-lethal-warfare/
Officials say 130 suspected victims of possible energy weapon
Are U.S. Officials Under Silent Attack?
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2021/05/31/are-us-officials-under-silent-attack
Angry Mob Zapped by Heat Beam
Military heat ray gun zaps reporter
2018 Directed Energy Educational Outreach
https://climateviewer.com/2018/08/DE2DC18_Brochure.pdf
Army Deploys All-In-One Nonlethal Warfare Kit
https://www.wired.com/2008/08/us-army-deploys/
Remote Personnel Incapacitation System
https://www.sbir.gov/sbirsearch/detail/349489
HEALTH EFFECTS OF MICROWAVE RADIATION: WHAT THE “MOSCOW SIGNAL” REVEALED
https://blog.degruyter.com/health-effects-microwave-radiation-moscow-signal/
The “Moscow signal” epidemiological study, 40 years on
https://www.degruyter.com/document/doi/10.1515/reveh-2018-0061/html
Havana syndrome
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Havana_syndrome
Were U.S. Diplomats Attacked in Cuba? Brain Study Deepens Mystery
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/23/science/cuba-diplomats-health.html
Neuroimaging Findings in US Government Personnel With Possible Exposure to Directional Phenomena in Havana, Cuba
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6652163/
Claims of Microwave Attacks Are Scientifically Implausible
https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/05/10/microwave-attacks-havana-syndrome-scientifically-implausible/
New Report Assesses Illnesses Among U.S. Government Personnel and Their Families at Overseas Embassies
https://www.nationalacademies.org/news/2020/12/new-report-assesses-illnesses-among-us-government-personnel-and-their-families-at-overseas-embassies
"ELF-waves endure for great distances; and it could be used in conjunction with media broadcasts as well."
https://climateviewer.com/2014/10/11/haarp-elf-generation-mass-mind-control/
High Power Transmitter and Directed Energy MAP:
https://climateviewer.org/3d/?layersOn=elf-ulf-vlf,sky-heaters,directed-energy,star-wars,superdarn,ma-radars,doris,digisonde,nexrad,sigmet,jss&baseLayer=esriAerial&mode=globe
Hypersonic and directed-energy weapons: Who has them, and who’s winning the race in the Asia-Pacific?
https://www.defensenews.com/global/asia-pacific/2021/03/15/hypersonic-and-directed-energy-weapons-who-has-them-and-whos-winning-the-race-in-the-asia-pacific/
Anderson, Jack. "The Race for 'Star Wars' Weapons." The Washington Post 1981
https://climateviewer.com/russian-woodpecker-ionospheric-heater-weather-warfare/
Russian President wields Zombie Apocalypse weapon!
https://r3zn8d.wordpress.com/2012/04/05/russian-president-wields-zombie-apocalypse-weapon/
Russians test a gun that turns people into zombies
https://www.zdnet.com/article/russians-test-a-gun-that-turns-people-into-zombies/
CDC: Zombie Preparedness
https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm [DELETED]
HAVANA SYNDROME: 7 BIZARRE FACTS ABOUT THE MYSTERIOUS ILLNESS
https://spyscape.com/article/havana-syndrome-7-bizarre-facts-about-the-mysterious-brain-illness
New Report Assesses Illnesses Among U.S. Government Personnel and Their Families at Overseas Embassies
https://www.nationalacademies.org/news/2020/12/new-report-assesses-illnesses-among-us-government-personnel-and-their-families-at-overseas-embassies
Microwaves in the cold war: the Moscow embassy study and its interpretation. Review of a retrospective cohort study
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3509929/
'I should not have been sent back there': Canadian diplomat says government sent him back to Cuba with brain injury
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/i-should-not-have-been-sent-back-there-canadian-diplomat-says-government-sent-him-back-to-cuba-with-brain-injury
Havana syndrome: Exposure to neurotoxin may have been cause, study suggests
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/havana-syndrome-neurotoxin-enqu%C3%AAte-1.5288609
Havana Syndrome: Neuroanatomical and Neurofunctional Assessment in Acquired Brain Injury Due to Unknown Etiology
https://www.scribd.com/document/426438895/Etude-du-Centre-de-traitement-des-lesions-cerebrales-de-l-Universite-de-Dalhousie
Challenging the diagnosis of ‘Havana Syndrome’ as a novel clinical entity
https://doi.org/10.1177%2F0141076819877553
US Embassies Were Hit with High-Power Microwaves. Here’s How That Works
https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2020/12/scientists-suggest-us-embassies-were-hit-high-power-microwaves-heres-how-weapons-work/170714/
‘Havana syndrome’ and the mystery of the microwaves
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-58396698
‘Havana Syndrome’ Noises Were Likely Crickets, Not Super Weapons, State Department Report Says
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/havana-syndrome-crickets-not-microwaves-report-1235163/
2018 JASON Report: Acoustic Signals and Physiological Effects on U.S. Diplomats in Cuba
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21068770/jason-report-2018-havana-syndrome.pdf
A Declassified State Department Report Says Microwaves Didn’t Cause “Havana Syndrome”
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/danvergano/havana-syndrome-jason-crickets
Indies short-tailed cricket: Anurogryllus celerinictus
https://orthsoc.org/sina/492a.htm
Havana Syndrome Attacks Widen With CIA Officer’s Evacuation From Serbia
https://www.wsj.com/articles/havana-syndrome-attacks-widen-as-cia-officer-is-evacuated-from-serbia-11632844044
What Is Havana Syndrome and What Are Its Symptoms?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/havana-syndrome-symptoms-11626882951
Havana Syndrome Task Force to Be Led by Veteran of Hunt for Bin Laden
https://www.wsj.com/articles/havana-syndrome-task-force-to-be-led-by-a-veteran-of-hunt-for-bin-laden-11626885816
U.S. Diplomats’ Illnesses Likely Linked to Pulsed Energy Attack
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-diplomats-illnesses-likely-linked-to-pulsed-energy-attack-11607278210
House passes bill to compensate 'Havana syndrome' victims
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/573302-house-passes-bill-to-compensate-havana-syndrome-victims?rl=1
HAVANA Act of 2021 Passes Congress, Heads to President Biden’s Desk: Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act of 2021
https://diplopundit.net/2021/09/23/havana-act-of-2021-passes-congress-heads-to-president-bidens-desk/
S. 1828 (ES) - Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act of 2021
https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/BILLS-117s1828es/summary
S.1828 - HAVANA Act of 2021
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/1828/text
'Pulsed electromagnetic energy' the most likely cause of legitimate Havana syndrome, expert panel concludes
https://theweek.com/health-and-science/1009735/pulsed-electromagnetic-energy-the-most-likely-cause-of-legitimate-havana
OFFICIAL REPORT: COMPLEMENTARY EFFORTS ON ANOMALOUS HEALTH INCIDENTS
https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/reports-publications/reports-publications-2022/item/2273-complementary-efforts-on-anomalous-health-incidents
"The Thing" Passive Cavity Resonator
https://www.cryptomuseum.com/covert/bugs/thing/index.htm
NSA TEMPEST Attack can remotely view your computer and cell phone screen using radio waves!
https://climateviewer.com/2014/01/18/nsa-tempest-attack-can-remotely-view-computer-cellphone-screen-using-radio-waves/
CYBERSECURITY CYBER-ATTACK SERIES: SIDE CHANNEL – TEMPEST Attacks
http://web.archive.org/web/20161211232821/https://build.export.gov/build/groups/public/@eg_ca/documents/webcontent/eg_ca_106274.pdf
