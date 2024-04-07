WATCH People Cookers: Directed Energy & Targeted Individuals

Watch on Rumble • X/Twitter • Odysee • Bitchute • Facebook!

YOUTUBE CENSORED MY FAIR USE CRITIQUE OF THE 60 MINUTES EXPOSÉ WHILE I WAS STILL LIVE STREAMING!

An appeal is underway. Let’s see what YouTube decides:

I have been covering directed energy weapons for over a decade. When the news first covered the attacks on U.S. service members in Havana, Cuba, they tried to explain it all away and even blamed crickets for the painful sounds affecting staff. Of course, I knew better and immediately stated the obvious: these are electromagnetic or sonic directed energy weapons. Watch the video above as I react to the latest 60 Minutes investigation live and then check out my previous videos on the deadliest weapons nobody’s ever seen: PEOPLE COOKERS.

After you’re done with the video above, please check out the past videos as I covered breaking news in real time and see the references at the end of this article for the videos I previously made. Finally, please spread the word: Targeted Individuals are being permanently injured by invisible weapons!

Directed Energy Attacks, Havana Syndrome, and Targeted Individuals

May 30, 2021

People Cookers - Havana Syndrome Spreading

September 30, 2021

Targeted Individuals & Havana Syndrome by Pulsed Radio Frequency

February 28, 2022

60 Minutes: Havana Syndrome mystery continues as a lead military investigator says bar for proof was set impossibly high

March 31, 2024

This report is the result of a joint investigation by 60 Minutes, The Insider, and Der Spiegel Tonight we have important developments in our five-year investigation of mysterious brain injuries reported by U.S. national security officials. The injured include White House staff, CIA officers, FBI agents, military officers and their families. Many believe that they were wounded by a secret weapon that fires a high-energy beam of microwaves or ultrasound. This is our fourth story and for the first time, we have evidence of who might be responsible. Most of the injured have fought for America, often in secret. And they're frustrated that the U.S. government publicly doubts that an adversary is targeting Americans.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/havana-syndrome-culprit-investigation-new-evidence-60-minutes-transcript/

REFERENCES FROM PREVIOUS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS

Directed Energy Weapons 101: Sonic, Microwave, Laser, and Non-Lethal Warfare

https://climateviewer.com/2018/07/05/directed-energy-weapons-101-sonic-microwave-laser-non-lethal-warfare/

Officials say 130 suspected victims of possible energy weapon

Are U.S. Officials Under Silent Attack?

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2021/05/31/are-us-officials-under-silent-attack

Angry Mob Zapped by Heat Beam

Military heat ray gun zaps reporter

2018 Directed Energy Educational Outreach

https://climateviewer.com/2018/08/DE2DC18_Brochure.pdf

Army Deploys All-In-One Nonlethal Warfare Kit

https://www.wired.com/2008/08/us-army-deploys/

Remote Personnel Incapacitation System

https://www.sbir.gov/sbirsearch/detail/349489

HEALTH EFFECTS OF MICROWAVE RADIATION: WHAT THE “MOSCOW SIGNAL” REVEALED

https://blog.degruyter.com/health-effects-microwave-radiation-moscow-signal/

The “Moscow signal” epidemiological study, 40 years on

https://www.degruyter.com/document/doi/10.1515/reveh-2018-0061/html

Havana syndrome

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Havana_syndrome

Were U.S. Diplomats Attacked in Cuba? Brain Study Deepens Mystery

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/23/science/cuba-diplomats-health.html

Neuroimaging Findings in US Government Personnel With Possible Exposure to Directional Phenomena in Havana, Cuba

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6652163/

Claims of Microwave Attacks Are Scientifically Implausible

https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/05/10/microwave-attacks-havana-syndrome-scientifically-implausible/

New Report Assesses Illnesses Among U.S. Government Personnel and Their Families at Overseas Embassies

https://www.nationalacademies.org/news/2020/12/new-report-assesses-illnesses-among-us-government-personnel-and-their-families-at-overseas-embassies

"ELF-waves endure for great distances; and it could be used in conjunction with media broadcasts as well."

https://climateviewer.com/2014/10/11/haarp-elf-generation-mass-mind-control/

High Power Transmitter and Directed Energy MAP:

https://climateviewer.org/3d/?layersOn=elf-ulf-vlf,sky-heaters,directed-energy,star-wars,superdarn,ma-radars,doris,digisonde,nexrad,sigmet,jss&baseLayer=esriAerial&mode=globe

Hypersonic and directed-energy weapons: Who has them, and who’s winning the race in the Asia-Pacific?

https://www.defensenews.com/global/asia-pacific/2021/03/15/hypersonic-and-directed-energy-weapons-who-has-them-and-whos-winning-the-race-in-the-asia-pacific/

Anderson, Jack. "The Race for 'Star Wars' Weapons." The Washington Post 1981

https://climateviewer.com/russian-woodpecker-ionospheric-heater-weather-warfare/

Russian President wields Zombie Apocalypse weapon!

https://r3zn8d.wordpress.com/2012/04/05/russian-president-wields-zombie-apocalypse-weapon/

Russians test a gun that turns people into zombies

https://www.zdnet.com/article/russians-test-a-gun-that-turns-people-into-zombies/

CDC: Zombie Preparedness

https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/zombie/index.htm [DELETED]

HAVANA SYNDROME: 7 BIZARRE FACTS ABOUT THE MYSTERIOUS ILLNESS

https://spyscape.com/article/havana-syndrome-7-bizarre-facts-about-the-mysterious-brain-illness

New Report Assesses Illnesses Among U.S. Government Personnel and Their Families at Overseas Embassies

https://www.nationalacademies.org/news/2020/12/new-report-assesses-illnesses-among-us-government-personnel-and-their-families-at-overseas-embassies

Microwaves in the cold war: the Moscow embassy study and its interpretation. Review of a retrospective cohort study

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3509929/

'I should not have been sent back there': Canadian diplomat says government sent him back to Cuba with brain injury

https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-news/i-should-not-have-been-sent-back-there-canadian-diplomat-says-government-sent-him-back-to-cuba-with-brain-injury

Havana syndrome: Exposure to neurotoxin may have been cause, study suggests

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/havana-syndrome-neurotoxin-enqu%C3%AAte-1.5288609

Havana Syndrome: Neuroanatomical and Neurofunctional Assessment in Acquired Brain Injury Due to Unknown Etiology

https://www.scribd.com/document/426438895/Etude-du-Centre-de-traitement-des-lesions-cerebrales-de-l-Universite-de-Dalhousie

Challenging the diagnosis of ‘Havana Syndrome’ as a novel clinical entity

https://doi.org/10.1177%2F0141076819877553

US Embassies Were Hit with High-Power Microwaves. Here’s How That Works

https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2020/12/scientists-suggest-us-embassies-were-hit-high-power-microwaves-heres-how-weapons-work/170714/

‘Havana syndrome’ and the mystery of the microwaves

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-58396698

‘Havana Syndrome’ Noises Were Likely Crickets, Not Super Weapons, State Department Report Says

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/havana-syndrome-crickets-not-microwaves-report-1235163/

2018 JASON Report: Acoustic Signals and Physiological Effects on U.S. Diplomats in Cuba

https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21068770/jason-report-2018-havana-syndrome.pdf

A Declassified State Department Report Says Microwaves Didn’t Cause “Havana Syndrome”

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/danvergano/havana-syndrome-jason-crickets

Indies short-tailed cricket: Anurogryllus celerinictus

https://orthsoc.org/sina/492a.htm

Havana Syndrome Attacks Widen With CIA Officer’s Evacuation From Serbia

https://www.wsj.com/articles/havana-syndrome-attacks-widen-as-cia-officer-is-evacuated-from-serbia-11632844044

What Is Havana Syndrome and What Are Its Symptoms?

https://www.wsj.com/articles/havana-syndrome-symptoms-11626882951

Havana Syndrome Task Force to Be Led by Veteran of Hunt for Bin Laden

https://www.wsj.com/articles/havana-syndrome-task-force-to-be-led-by-a-veteran-of-hunt-for-bin-laden-11626885816

U.S. Diplomats’ Illnesses Likely Linked to Pulsed Energy Attack

https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-diplomats-illnesses-likely-linked-to-pulsed-energy-attack-11607278210

House passes bill to compensate 'Havana syndrome' victims

https://thehill.com/homenews/house/573302-house-passes-bill-to-compensate-havana-syndrome-victims?rl=1

HAVANA Act of 2021 Passes Congress, Heads to President Biden’s Desk: Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act of 2021

https://diplopundit.net/2021/09/23/havana-act-of-2021-passes-congress-heads-to-president-bidens-desk/

S. 1828 (ES) - Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act of 2021

https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/BILLS-117s1828es/summary

S.1828 - HAVANA Act of 2021

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/1828/text

'Pulsed electromagnetic energy' the most likely cause of legitimate Havana syndrome, expert panel concludes

https://theweek.com/health-and-science/1009735/pulsed-electromagnetic-energy-the-most-likely-cause-of-legitimate-havana

OFFICIAL REPORT: COMPLEMENTARY EFFORTS ON ANOMALOUS HEALTH INCIDENTS

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/reports-publications/reports-publications-2022/item/2273-complementary-efforts-on-anomalous-health-incidents

"The Thing" Passive Cavity Resonator

https://www.cryptomuseum.com/covert/bugs/thing/index.htm

NSA TEMPEST Attack can remotely view your computer and cell phone screen using radio waves!

https://climateviewer.com/2014/01/18/nsa-tempest-attack-can-remotely-view-computer-cellphone-screen-using-radio-waves/

CYBERSECURITY CYBER-ATTACK SERIES: SIDE CHANNEL – TEMPEST Attacks

http://web.archive.org/web/20161211232821/https://build.export.gov/build/groups/public/@eg_ca/documents/webcontent/eg_ca_106274.pdf