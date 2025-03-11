The ClimateViewer Gang Q&A with Jeff addressing Weather and Geoengineering
Join us for a live Question and Answer Zoom Call on March 15th, 2025.
I hope you will join us this Saturday: 9pm Eastern, 6pm Pacific!
Tired of all these Zoom calls where you listen to a presentation, put your comments in the chat, and then talk only when raising your hand? We are coming out with a new format starting on March 15th 2025, 6 pm BC PST. We invite you to a live Q&A session about the weather and how it's related to geoengineering.
Get your questions ready and Jeff will answer what you want to know about the weather, clouds, radiosonde data etc.
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82899310082?pwd=oe8AvuDJ98fBYsgcoGoyS2FYkdVpNo.1
Original Post by Geoengineering Free Canada.
Jim Lee
Honestly, I have not read your article as of yet - However, I did wish to point this in your direction. Blessings ~ You are next in the cue.
https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/faa-nasa-noaa-admit-jets-spray-chemicals?publication_id=520511&post_id=158771533&isFreemail=false&r=11eb6a&triedRedirect=true
PLEASE record this event! Cannot be there live. Thank you!