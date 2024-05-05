The NEXRAD Doppler Radar HOAX Exposed!
From "HAARP Rings" in 2011 to present, the dirty history of science-fiction weather control.
In 2012, I wanted to believe. I desperately tried to find any reason to explain how NEXRAD doppler radars could be changing the weather. I postulated that an obscure “searchlight mode” mentioned in the Supplemental Environmental Assessment (SEA) of the Effects of Electromagnetic Radiation from the WSR-88D Radar was the pencil beam (laser beams) that we were seeing and that somehow they were heating the troposphere with fixed doppler radar towers. The Doppler Effect: Are radars affecting the weather?
I was wrong then, and knowing what I know now I cannot allow this freq show to continue without telling you the full story. Who started it? Who kept it going? Why is it coming back? Please watch the video above, review the show notes below, and you decide. Are weather doppler radars warning us or controlling the weather?
For me the answer is simple: NEXRAD does not have the power or frequency required to alter the weather in any way and in the past 15 years I have seen NO evidence of any weather being altered by a doppler radar. PERIOD.
SHOW NOTES
VIDEO: Telecom's Weaponized 5G Caught in the Act While we Sleep
VIDEO: BREAKING! Major Weather Event PREDICTED - Must Watch! - Radar Anomaly by In2ThinAir and @In2ThinAir on X/Twitter
Dutchsinse YouTube channel - sort videos by Oldest, search for “HAARP Rings” starting 2011
Debunked: HAARP rings/scalar squares, etc. validated in paper from Stanford
WeatherWar101 YouTube channel - sort videos by Oldest, search for “NEXRAD” and “HAARP” starting 2011
The HAARP Report & WeatherWar101 don’t know HAARP (deleted)
Nexrad WSR-88D on weatherwar101.com (deleted)
Telecom's Weaponized 5G Caught in the Act While we Sleep - Reinette Senum
Good News, Bad News, & a Retraction - Reinette Senum
NEXRAD Weather Control and Accidental Geoengineering - ClimateViewer.com
NEXRAD Radar Data Sources
NOAA’s National Weather Service Radar Operation Center - NEXRAD WSR-88D
Comparison of Wind Energy Impacts with Other Radar Interference Issues
National High Resolution reflectivity composite loop - University of Wisconsin
Mosaic Radar Imagery for Continental US (GOES-East) College of DuPage
NEXLAB - College of DuPage Meteorology - NEXRAD Base Reflectivity (2.5) for Dyess AFB, TX - Click Radar Selection (Top Right)
National Weather Service NEXRAD CONUS Radar map
Next Generation Weather Radar (NEXRAD) Data Access from the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI)
NCEI Interactive Radar Map (NEXRAD Level II and Level III Data)
