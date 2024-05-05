Watch on Rumble • YouTube

In 2012, I wanted to believe. I desperately tried to find any reason to explain how NEXRAD doppler radars could be changing the weather. I postulated that an obscure “searchlight mode” mentioned in the Supplemental Environmental Assessment (SEA) of the Effects of Electromagnetic Radiation from the WSR-88D Radar was the pencil beam (laser beams) that we were seeing and that somehow they were heating the troposphere with fixed doppler radar towers. The Doppler Effect: Are radars affecting the weather?

I was wrong then, and knowing what I know now I cannot allow this freq show to continue without telling you the full story. Who started it? Who kept it going? Why is it coming back? Please watch the video above, review the show notes below, and you decide. Are weather doppler radars warning us or controlling the weather?

For me the answer is simple: NEXRAD does not have the power or frequency required to alter the weather in any way and in the past 15 years I have seen NO evidence of any weather being altered by a doppler radar. PERIOD.

DOPPLER RADAR MAP FROM CLIMATEVIEWER 3D - 1. Next-Generation Radar – NEXRAD – WSR-88D (green) 2. Terminal Doppler Weather Radar – TDWR (yellow) 3. Joint Surveillance System – JSS (red) 4. Integrated Ocean Observing System – IOOS (blue)

SHOW NOTES

VIDEO: Telecom's Weaponized 5G Caught in the Act While we Sleep

VIDEO: BREAKING! Major Weather Event PREDICTED - Must Watch! - Radar Anomaly by In2ThinAir and @In2ThinAir on X/Twitter

Dutchsinse YouTube channel - sort videos by Oldest, search for “HAARP Rings” starting 2011

Debunked: HAARP rings/scalar squares, etc. validated in paper from Stanford

WeatherWar101 YouTube channel - sort videos by Oldest, search for “NEXRAD” and “HAARP” starting 2011

The HAARP Report & WeatherWar101 don’t know HAARP (deleted)

Nexrad WSR-88D on weatherwar101.com (deleted)

Telecom's Weaponized 5G Caught in the Act While we Sleep - Reinette Senum

Good News, Bad News, & a Retraction - Reinette Senum

NEXRAD Weather Control and Accidental Geoengineering - ClimateViewer.com

NEXRAD Radar Data Sources

NOAA’s National Weather Service Radar Operation Center - NEXRAD WSR-88D

National High Resolution reflectivity composite loop - University of Wisconsin

Mosaic Radar Imagery for Continental US (GOES-East) College of DuPage

NEXLAB - College of DuPage Meteorology - NEXRAD Base Reflectivity (2.5) for Dyess AFB, TX - Click Radar Selection (Top Right)

National Weather Service NEXRAD CONUS Radar map

Next Generation Weather Radar (NEXRAD) Data Access from the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI)

NCEI Interactive Radar Map (NEXRAD Level II and Level III Data)

Please watch the video and spread the word by sharing this post.

