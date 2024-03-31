WATCH ON RUMBLE OR LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

In this episode, I'm joined by weather modification expert and real-life Captain Planet Jim Lee. Jim joined me to discuss how sound can be used as both a weapon to subliminally influence brain activity and how it can be used to heal the mind and body and sooth the soul.



For more than a decade, Jim has been sounding the alarm on the geo-engineering and weather modification that the world governments have been doing to our planet. He dedicates his time to archiving the history of the pollution that the real climate changers are causing to all of us, and he has all the receipts to back it up. You can find all of his archives online at

