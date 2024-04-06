I have to say that this is the most fun I have had in quite some time in an interview. Monica is quirky and fun, and we had a blast going every which way but loose. Please show her some love by liking, subscribing, and letting her know I sent ya in the comments! Now, on with the show!

Source: The Monica Perez Show

Contrail? Chemtrail? Geoengineering? Weather Modification? Spraying? Pollution? …What is happening to our skies? What do the words mean? What can we do about it? The World’s TOP Expert on the subject joins Stella & Monica to explain it all–or at least give us a darn good overview–in a nutshell! Here is Jim’s amazing website: https://climateviewer.com

PART 1

PART 2

