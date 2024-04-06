What are the Lines in the Sky? The Monica Perez Show
Enjoy a light-hearted discussion with Monica Perez about this controversial topic. Learn and laugh along the way.
I have to say that this is the most fun I have had in quite some time in an interview. Monica is quirky and fun, and we had a blast going every which way but loose. Please show her some love by liking, subscribing, and letting her know I sent ya in the comments! Now, on with the show!
Source: The Monica Perez Show
Contrail? Chemtrail? Geoengineering? Weather Modification? Spraying? Pollution? …What is happening to our skies? What do the words mean? What can we do about it? The World’s TOP Expert on the subject joins Stella & Monica to explain it all–or at least give us a darn good overview–in a nutshell!
Here is Jim’s amazing website:
PART 1
PART 2
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/monicaperez
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/monicaperezshow
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MonicaPerez
Twitter/X: @monicaperezshow
Instagram: @monicaperezshow
Podcasts: https://linktr.ee/monicaperezshow
Additional Resources to further explore this topic:
#CirrusCloudsMatter: The Shady Truth About Artificial Clouds
Geoengineering, Climate Engineering, and Climate Intervention
After listening to the first podcast i decided to look at how many planes are airborne right now and how many are American. There were over 8,000 planes airborne right now of which about 50% or half (about 4,000) are American. No other country came anywhere close to that number of planes as far as I could tell - I think the next largest number was less than 400 from countries like China, India, Australia, or Japan. It surprised me but makes sense given the number of potential flight options available for each popular route every day with multiple airlines. US is contributing the largest proportion of sky pollution.
Really liking this information. I think it's good that different people are offering their specialties to help all of us wake up to the truth. There really is only one. And no Participation Ribbons. Together, we can avoid conflict and talk to each other. Thank you, Jim! (I remember seeing Monica quite some time ago. I like her! Not afraid to ask "What'' or 'Why".