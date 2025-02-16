Watch on Rumble • YouTube

Solar geoengineering, particularly stratospheric aerosol inject (SAI) has mainly focused on five chemicals for the past decade: sulfur, aluminum, titanium, calcium, and diamond dust. Most people only focus on aluminum, completely oblivious to hundreds of peer-reviewed papers studying the other four, let alone ever hearing about diamond dust.

Today I present you with the true story of how The Climate Changers™ have discussed using diamond dust to reflect sunshine back into space and why they think it’s a good idea.

2012: Project LUCY in the Sky with Diamonds

Malcolm P.R. Light and Sam Carana, members of the Arctic Methane Emergency Project (AMEG), proposed using multiple radio frequency transmitters (like the ionospheric heater, HAARP in Alaska) to detect atmospheric methane and use their RF signals to compress that methane into diamond dust, creating noctilucent clouds.

Project Lucy Extended Version 4, Arctic News Blog | Link | Mirror

Noctilucent clouds which are common in the Arctic form from water condensing around meteorite dust in the mesosphere above 50 km altitude and are becoming more and more abundant and are being seen at much lower latitudes. The increase in the methane concentration in the stratosphere and its oxidation in the mesosphere is resulting in more water at these high altitudes and an increase in the noctilucent clouds. The noctilucent clouds help reflect the suns heat back into space so if we can break down more methane with the HAARP or Lucy transmitters we should generate more clouds and thus help reverse global warming by:- a) Getting rid of the high global warming potential methane at low altitudes and in the stratospheric global warming veil. b) Generating sunshine reflecting noctilucent clouds in increasing amounts in the mesosphere which will reflect the suns energy back into space. The HAARP facility has discovered what they call Polar Mesosphere Summer Echoes which are elusive phenomena which may be due to a thicker development of noctilucent clouds in the Arctic summer due to the increasing methane build up. These echoes are detected with the IRI transmitter when it is used as a radar with one 28 MHZ radar and two other VHF radars of 49 MHZ and 139 MHZ. If we could transmit 13.56 MHZ on the IRI transmitter and use the other radars and optical cameras to look for reflections from noctilucent clouds formed from the breakdown of methane in a circular zone above the HAARP transmitter we should be able to effectively test the system. There ought to be a buildup of the noctilucent clouds in the area where the HAARP transmissions are focused on the ionosphere. If it works there are 4 other similar facilities in the world (Hipas, Alaska; Arecibo, Puerto Rico, EISCAT, Norway and Sura, Russia) where they could immediately attack the atmospheric methane as well.

Noctilucent clouds or night shining clouds over Laboe, Germany

Evolution of Diamond Dust Geoengineering

First mentioned at the Solar Radiation Management Science (SRMS) conference in 2015, many studies since have been considering the benefits and risks of using diamond dust in stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI).

(21:51) social acceptability (22:05) geoengineering with diamonds - 0.1 micron particles (22:18) what the American population will put up with (22:42) "I think if a political leader announced, oh, we started putting diamonds in the sky to protect you, I think if they put up with kidnapping and torture they'll likely put up with diamonds in the sky." Professor Ken Caldeira Keynote Talk At #SRMS15

The most recent papers focus on feasibility and public perception while ignoring human health effects of breathing diamond nanoparticles. David Keith claims that using diamond dust will be “less noticeable” to the average human viewing the sky and that solid particle injection has less impact on ozone and other atmospheric chemistry issues than using sulfur.

The three aerosol types cause similar changes, except most notably the diamond aerosol increases brightness of the solar aureole by roughly three to five times less than do H 2 SO 4 (sulfuric acid) or CaCO 3 (calcium carbonate). Lemon, A., Keith, D. W., & Albers, S. C. (2024). Under a not so white sky: visual impacts of stratospheric aerosol injection. Environmental Research Letters.

Weisenstein, D. K., Keith, D. W., & Dykema, J. A. (2015). Solar geoengineering using solid aerosol in the stratosphere. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, 15(20), 11835-11859.

Dykema, J. A., Keith, D. W., & Keutsch, F. N. (2016). Improved aerosol radiative properties as a foundation for solar geoengineering risk assessment. Geophysical Research Letters, 43(14), 7758-7766.

Huynh, H. N., & McNeill, V. F. (2024). The potential environmental and climate impacts of stratospheric aerosol injection: a review. Environmental Science: Atmospheres.

Vattioni, S., Käslin, S. K., Dykema, J. A., Beiping, L., Sukhodolov, T., Sedlacek, J., ... & Chiodo, G. (2024). Microphysical interactions determine the effectiveness of solar radiation modification via stratospheric solid particle injection. Geophysical Research Letters, 51(19), e2024GL110575.

Stefanetti, F., Vattioni, S., Dykema, J. A., Chiodo, G., Sedlacek, J., Keutsch, F. N., & Sukhodolov, T. (2024). Stratospheric injection of solid particles reduces side effects on circulation and climate compared to SO2 injections. Environmental Research: Climate, 3(4), 045028.

Summary

While diamond nanoparticles to reflect sunshine may seem like a fairy-tale, we must keep our eyes on the skies and especially on the science reporting the benefits of using diamond dust for geoengineering.

This article and the videos at the beginning are to bring awareness to this crazy idea and bring a new meaning to that old Beatles song, Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.

