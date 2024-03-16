Explaining controversial issues is always the worst, but for the discerning viewer this should be an eye-opening episode. Del Bigtree from The Highwire wanted to hear an alternative perspective after many of you ClimateViewers reached out to his team and demanded he interview me. Thank you for that!

Many will hear what they want to hear and ignore logic, reason, or point out all the things that were not said. If so, this is not for you. For the seasoned veterans of the chemtrail community, I hope you find this interview to be a breath of fresh air and a pragmatic view on how to BEGIN to deal with our cloudy skies.

I especially want to thank Kris Armstrong, a producer for The Highwire, for spending almost two months asking questions and verifying every word I said. They wanted images, links, the works. I appreciate this level of vetting and have never experienced this with any other interview I have ever done. Bravo to Del Bigtree and his team for going the extra mile to ensure that I had the evidence to back up my claims.

A Note For the Haters

I hear you. I get it. I have been talking about chemtrails versus contrail-induced cirrus for over ten years. I have heard every argument possible from on-off chemtrails, to unmarked planes, to “high-bypass turbofans can’t create contrails” and so on. While I acknowledge that jet fuel, its exhaust, and the clouds made by sky pollution do not explain everything we are seeing, I want you to consider the massive amount of evidence that jet fuel pollution is dangerous, changing our weather, and geoengineering our skies. Despite saying a few times in this interview that I know about the long history of the CIA engaging in weather warfare, the CIA’s interest in geoengineering, and the likelihood that secret geoengineering projects involving planes are likely already happening, there will always be detractors who yell shill, actor, insert ad hominem attack.

“Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them”

For those people, consider the body of my work and understand that I have explored every avenue and left no stone unturned. NOBODY questions my research on geoengineering, weather modification, or space weather modification. The body of my work speaks for itself, judge me by my fruit.

References and Additional Resources

Watch the full episode on The Highwire, leave them a comment, and subscribe to their newsletter:

EPISODE 363: EYE ON THE SKY

https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/eye-on-the-sky/

Additional Resources to further explore this topic:

“THE DAY WE ALL AGREE, IS THE DAY WE COULD ALL BE WRONG”