How they are using Geoengineering as a Weapon of War
A must see interview with Sarah Westall where we discuss everything from geoengineering, to weather modification and weather warfare.
James (Jim) Lee, one of the world’s top experts on geoengineering, joins the program to explain what is actually going on. Listeners may be surprised to learn how many chemicals are being dumped on all of us, our farmland, and our forests, nonstop. We discuss how it can and is being used as a weapon of war and why it’s important for it to stop. You can follow James Lee on his websites at ClimateViewer.org or ClimateViewer.com
SOURCE: https://sarahwestall.com/how-they-are-using-geoengineering-as-a-weapon-of-war-w-james-lee/
We had a wide-ranging discussion on the topic of weather control and so much more. Thank you to Sarah for having me on to discuss these topics and why they should matter to you!
Where to watch or listen
Podcast: Download
See on Bastyon | Bitchute | Odysee | Rumble | Youtube | Tube.Freedom.Buzz
Well done Maestro! Cross-posted with as much promotion as I could muster. Thank you for all the years of information and patient repetition. You truly are a star.
I've got a photo you're gonna love. Can you contact me via email and I'll send it to you. Apparently I cannot post here. Karen Koshgarian twokandoux@comcast.net