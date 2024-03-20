James (Jim) Lee, one of the world’s top experts on geoengineering, joins the program to explain what is actually going on. Listeners may be surprised to learn how many chemicals are being dumped on all of us, our farmland, and our forests, nonstop. We discuss how it can and is being used as a weapon of war and why it’s important for it to stop. You can follow James Lee on his websites at ClimateViewer.org or ClimateViewer.com SOURCE: https://sarahwestall.com/how-they-are-using-geoengineering-as-a-weapon-of-war-w-james-lee/

We had a wide-ranging discussion on the topic of weather control and so much more. Thank you to Sarah for having me on to discuss these topics and why they should matter to you!

