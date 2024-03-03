The taboo of outdoor experimentation with sunlight blocking technologies are over. Driven by the fear of global warming and, in some cases, the possibility of a lucrative startup company, scientists are no longer concerned with public acceptance, oversight, or governance issues. 2024’s motto: JUST DO IT! How did we get here and what’s Dr. Evil planning to experiment with this year? Let us explore the insanity of geoengineering experiments and their progress towards the dark side (pun intended).

The following are excerpts from my Weather Modification History timeline (1850-present). If you have an especially inquiring mind, check out the Weather Modification History Newspaper Vault with over 800 newspapers and journals.

Stratospheric Particle Injection for Climate Engineering (SPICE)

October 2010

SPICE (Stratospheric Particle Injection for Climate Engineering) is an EPSRC, NERC and STFC co-funded 3 1/2 year collaboration between the University of Bristol, the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford and the University of Edinburgh which began in October 2010. The SPICE project is investigating the effectiveness of Solar Radiation Management (SRM). SRM involves offsetting the effects of greenhouse gas increases by causing the Earth to absorb less radiation from the Sun.

Result: SHUT DOWN, ETC Group.

In response to reports that British scientists are about to test the hardware needed to put sulphur particles in the stratosphere as a climate technofix, international technology watchdog ETC Group is calling on the UK government to halt the controversial test and respect UN processes underway to discuss these issues.

Eastern Pacific Emitted Aerosol Cloud Experiment (E-PEACE)

February 23, 2011

This Marine Cloud Brightening (MCB) project was carried out without ever identifying itself as a solar radiation management (SRM) “geoengineering experiment” and thus nobody noticed, well, except myself and a few nerds who really follow this stuff. Click here for more information on E-PEACE.

Result: Cloaked, nobody knew.

Haida Salmon Restoration Project

August 12-29, 2012

Russ George becomes the world’s first “rogue geoengineer” by dumping iron particles in the ocean, known as Ocean Iron Fertilization (OIF).

The so-called ‘Haida Salmon Restoration Corporation’ (HSRC) claims it dumped 100 tonnes of iron particles into the Haida Eddy of the north-east Pacific Ocean to produce an artificial plankton bloom, even though the practice is prohibited by globally agreed moratoria and Canadian law. The CEO of HSRC, John Disney, claims that several Canadian government agencies – including Environment Canada – were apprised of HSRC’s ocean fertilization plans before deployment. Canada’s Environment Minister says an investigation is underway and the dump would be illegal if it indeed happened. “This dump is a blatant violation of global moratoria established by the UN’s Convention on Biological Diversity [CBD] and the International Maritime Organization,” says ETC Group’s Jim Thomas, from Montreal. “The fact that we’re hearing this news while governments, including Canada, are meeting in India [at the CBD] to discuss global oversight of geoengineering should significantly up the urgency of that discussion. Back home, Canada needs to come clean about how Disney’s ‘Mickey Mouse’ operation got away with such a serious violation and what it’s going to do about it.”

Result: Public Shaming, ETC Group.

Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx)

2018-2021

David Keith attempted to launch the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx) StratoCruiser from Tuscon, Arizona and Kiruna, Sweden but was stopped by pressure from the ETC Group.

Their funding will come from Harvard internal funds and likely Harvard's Solar Geoengineering Program, which has raised money from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the Hewlett Foundation, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, and other philanthropists. SCoPEx follows in the wake of several other solar geoengineering collaborations that have failed to pick up momentum, such as at the 2011 E-PEACE experiment out of the University of California, San Diego, and the SPICE collaboration in the U.K., which stalled in 2012. [Source]

Result: SHUT DOWN, ETC Group, but still trying.

David Keith is undeterred, suggesting subscale geoengineering in as little as five years. Read my previous article on this: Geoengineering Climate Clock Countdown to 2030!

Great Barrier Reef Restoration Project

2020-present

This Marine Cloud Brightening project has been on-going since 2020.

This month, researchers aboard a ship off the northeastern coast of Australia near the Whitsunday Islands are spraying a briny mixture through high-pressure nozzles into the air in an attempt to brighten low-altitude clouds that form over the ocean. Scientists hope bigger, brighter clouds will reflect sunlight away from the Earth, shade the ocean surface and cool the waters around the Great Barrier Reef, where warming ocean temperatures have contributed to massive coral die-offs. The research project, known as marine cloud brightening, is led by Southern Cross University as part of the $64.55 million, or 100 million Australian dollars, Reef Restoration and Adaptation Program. The program is funded by the partnership between the Australian government’s Reef Trust and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation and includes conservation organizations and several academic institutions. [SOURCE] - [ARCHIVE]

“Make Sunsets,” Making Rogue Geoengineering Cool Again

2022-present

Two yahoos are selling cooling credits, throwing sulfur-filled balloons into the sky, and getting geoengineering banned in Mexico due to their antics. Luke Iseman and Andrew Song from Make Sunsets are ignoring all of the rules but you have to at least give them credit for being completely transparent.

Based on the lack of any liability, accountability, or even public shaming, Make Sunsets has emboldened the solar geoengineering community.

Luke and Andrew have really opened Pandora’s Box as geoengineering goes corporate and non-profit (for profit).

SATAN (Stratospheric Aerosol Transport and Nucleation)

2023

Last year, Andrew Lockley launched a secret solar geoengineering deployment experiment dubbed SATAN (Stratospheric Aerosol Transport and Nucleation). When news leaked to the press, he was livid:

“Leakers be damned!” he wrote in an email to MIT Technology Review. “I’ve tried to follow the straight and narrow path and wait for the judgment day of peer review, but it appears a colleague has been led astray by diabolical temptation.” “There’s a special place in hell for those who leak their colleagues’ work, tormented by ever burning sulfur,” he added. “But I have taken a vow of silence, and can only confirm that our craft ascended to the heavens, as intended. I only hope that this test plays a small part in offering mankind salvation from the hellish inferno of climate change.”

Israel’s Stardust Solutions

2024

Now we enter the age of “stealth geoengineering” similar to Andrew Lockley’s SATAN project. After years of promising transparency , following the precautionary method, and honoring the Convention for Biological Diversity’s moratorium on outdoor experimentation, the geoengineering community has gone from shaming “rogue geoengineering” to promoting “stealth geoengineering.”

In 2023, an Israeli tech website referred to this entity as Stardust Labs:

Nevertheless, the matter is being explored, even in Israel. Stardust Labs, based in Ra'anana, is trying to develop a substance that could achieve the same cooling effect produced by volcanic eruptions' particles, but without the pollution. Among its founders are Professor Eli Waxman, head of the Particle Physics and Astrophysics department at the Weizmann Institute and former Chief Scientist of the Israeli Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC), and Dr. Yanai Yedvab, former Deputy Chief Scientist at the IAEC. According to the company, their solution is "the only one that can lower global temperatures within a few years" and one gram of the planned particles can offset the warming effect of one ton of greenhouse gasses. They also have said that their solution is "a thousand times more cost-effective than any alternative."

February 14, 2024

The Wall Street Journal mentions “Stardust Solutions” plans to secretly release chemicals in the stratosphere:

In Israel, a startup called Stardust Solutions has begun testing a system to disperse a cloud of tiny reflective particles about 60,000 feet in altitude, reflecting sunlight away from Earth to cool the atmosphere in a concept known as solar radiation management, or SRM. Yanai Yedvab, Stardust chief executive and a former deputy chief scientist at the Israel Atomic Energy Commission, wouldn’t disclose the composition of the proprietary particles. Yedvab said Stardust has raised $15 million from two investors and has conducted low-level aerial tests using white smoke to simulate the particles’ path in the atmosphere. After the company completes indoor safety testing, it intends to conduct a limited outdoor test of the dispersion technology, monitoring devices and particles in the next few months, Yedvab said. [SOURCE] - [ARCHIVE]

Any Google search of Stardust Labs will result in a Minecraft game studio but I did find an address: Hankin St 27, Ra'anana, Israel. Searches for Stardust Solutions are similarly dead ends. Looking at Dr. Yanai Yedvab’s LinkedIn profile explains why:

What is a Stealth Startup?

A stealth startup is a startup company that operates in stealth mode, i.e. that avoids public attention. This may be done to hide information from competitors, or — as part of a marketing strategy — to manage public image. The phenomenon is well known in the venture capital (VC) community. Normally a company would only operate in stealth mode for the first couple of years. As investors may have to disclose funding a stealth startup, their names are made public, but often only a general summary description is known about the company. "Most entrepreneurs say they are in stealth because they are worried about competitors stealing their ideas. This can be a risk if you have such a simple idea that just by hearing it, someone can replicate it."​

The New Normal: Stealth Geoengineering

Time is running out and transparency is short supply. We need transparency and accountability in the world of weather modification and geoengineering.

