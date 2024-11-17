Watch on Rumble • YouTube

I have been nominated for the Trump transition team’s consideration for an appointment by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).

With almost two decades studying and educating the public on the dangers of atmospheric pollution, I feel I am uniquely qualified to address the following issues and enact change that will protect many generations to come.

If I am offered any position I will be strongly advocating for the following policies:

A federal ban on geoengineering, solar radiation modification, stratospheric aerosol injection, marine cloud brightening, and any other technological fix that would block sunlight from reaching the Earth.

Strengthen legislation requiring transparency and reporting of any atmospheric modification attempts and require real-time reporting of these activities as opposed to vague reports which offer no accountability for weather modification experiments.

Create atmospheric monitoring stations which collect critical data that are non-existent today, to quantitatively determine the extent to which our land, water, and air is being poisoned, and who did it.

Petition the State Department to update the Environmental Modification Convention treaty banning weather warfare to include transparency and accountability. https://climateviewer.com/enmod/

Revise Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) safety limits by commissioning expert testimony on the biological effects of electromagnetic frequency (EMF) transmissions as well as create a team of auditors to measure ambient EMR around the USA to determine what current levels are.

About James F. Lee Jr.

Jim Lee is devoted to separating fact from fiction regarding geoengineering, pollution, privacy, and propaganda in an easy to understand way. ClimateViewer News is Jim's blog, breaking open-source news since 2012.

Weather Modification History (WMH) features thousands of references, timeline events, and newspapers and journals. Finally, you can monitor live weather, satellites, earthquakes, fires, and much more in real-time and view maps only found on ClimateViewer Maps!

Jim testified at the EPA’s hearing on aviation pollution in August 2015, lectured at Ed Griffin’s conference Global Warming: An Inconvenient Lie in December 2016, interviewed scientists at the American Meteorological Society's 21st Conference on Planned and Inadvertent Weather Modification in 2018, and his research has been referenced on many prominent websites, including the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Canadian Geophysical Union, MIT, Harvard, and the United Nations.

What is this MAHA nomination and how do I vote?

President Trump and RFK agree that, in the words of Bobby himself, "good environmental policy is, in all cases, good economic policy," and that air, water, and soil can be protected arm-in-arm with achieving energy independence and delivering great prosperity for all.

I have been nominated under the category of Environmental and Natural Resources in the hopes of finally stopping intentional and unintentional geoengineering once and for all.

As a reminder, it’s not too late for you to make your voice heard on the proposed changes to the Weather Modification Reporting Act of 1972 to include geoengineering solar radiation modification. See the link below:

And for a special surprise: Introducing the new patent list!

Weather Modification and Geoengineering Patents 1880-2024

The World’s Most Comprehensive Weather Control Patent Vault

Welcome to the Weather Modification History worldwide patent vault. Each entry in this timeline contains patent numbers, a link to the patent, filed and published dates, inventor, assignee, and some include patent figures.

You may use the search bar to sort through this massive list, however it will be limited to the information provided as including abstracts would make this page impossibly large. If you find any errors, omissions, or would like to see something included in this patent vault please feel free to contact Jim Lee via email at jim@climateviewer.com.

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/patents/