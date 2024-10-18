Watch on Rumble • YouTube

While many were publishing infotainment claiming that NEXRAD doppler radars and HAARP were controlling these “tropical storms,” everyone happily lapped up the fear and psuedoscience and not questioning anything they’re hearing. Even the claims that there were Category 3 and 4 hurricanes is clearly propaganda, as you will learn below.

“Believe none of what you hear, and half that you see.”

Is there the ability to modify hurricanes? Certainly. I have documented all the technologies used to modify hurricanes and tropical storms since 1947 on weathermodificationhistory.com. In all of these cases, the modification of storms involves chemicals or mechanical devices, with the most recent list of technologies displayed at the 2008 Department of Homeland Security Hurricane Modification Research.

But what about NEXRAD and HAARP?

First of all, HAARP was not on during either of these storms. If you want to learn more about HAARP and the 3 ionospheric heaters worldwide, check out my page on Space Weather Modification. You can tell when HAARP is on simply by checking HAM radio or WebSDR and tune into 2.8 to 10 MHz. It was not.

That leaves NEXRAD doppler radar, aka WSR-88D. Can a NEXRAD radar alter a hurricane? NO! Why? It’s all about the numbers. NEXRAD can produce 750,000 watts peak with an average power of around 1300 watts. Let’s compare that to a hurricane:

7,000,000,000,000,000 watts or joules/second. 7 quadrillion watts vs 750,000 watts. You do the math.

Dr. Arnold A. Barnes Jr. from the USAF Phillips Lab gave a presentation titled “Session B: Advanced Weapon/Instrumentation Technologies.” where he discussed making “Owning the Weather in 2025” a reality. John Hopkins University/Applied Physics Laboratory. Here’s a slide from his presentation at the Weather Modification Test Technology Symposium 1997.

These videos going viral are showing NEXRAD radar anomalies like radio interference and calling them “lasers” or “pencil beams” when the truth is that these are reflections of other radio frequency transmitters.

If you would like to know more about the history of the NEXRAD Hoax, check out my previous article.

So what really happened?

Could the Department of Homeland of Security, the US Air Force, US Navy, or the CIA have modified either of these storms? Certainly, however, proving it is impossible. These groups would be able to fly planes to seed the storm with chemicals and due to “national security” they would not have their ADS-B transponders on, therefore nobody can track these flights on any software.

My friends Jeff (former Navy meteorologist) and Stella (Queen of Comedy) who are both admins in my ClimateViewer Telegram Chat room, forensically break down these storms. You will learn what happened, how to use the tools yourself, and become your own meteorologiest by watching these videos.

(1) Weather Or Not™? Episode 8 - HURRICANE HELENE

(2) Weather Or Not™? Episode 9 - HURRICANE MILTON

(3) Weather Or Not™? Episode 10 - HURRICANE MILTON

(4) Weather Or Not™? Episode 11 - HURRICANE MILTON