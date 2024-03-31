Talkin’ Chemtrails with Pilot Graham Hood
When people are praying for aircraft to crash into each other, it's time to talk seriously about contrails and what's really going on.
Tonight on Club Grubbery.
Clouds and Chemicals.
This is the final of our interviews and opinions on Geoengineering.
We have saved the best till last as we interview Jim Lee from www.climateviewer.com
Jim presents a well-educated perspective that I can resonate with.
It’s a marathon two-hour show which we were going to present in two parts.
We feel it better for you to watch it all at once or cut into it as your time and interest permit.
Either way, we hope this may clear some things up for you.
Stayoutathetrees.
God bless
Hoody and Johnny.
For more information not in this video, watch Graham’s video on March 21, 2024 which explains what led up to our interview. I think you’ll enjoy it.
Follow Graham Hood and John Larker on Club Grubbery
March 29, 2024
March 21, 2024
Graham discusses further developments between Chemtrails and Contrails…
Additional Resources to further explore this topic:
#CirrusCloudsMatter: The Shady Truth About Artificial Clouds
Geoengineering, Climate Engineering, and Climate Intervention
I just watched this. Excellent. You're clearing some things up for me and helping me be more nuanced. 1hr 7min you describe what you do when you see a plane. I do the same though my camera's not up to your standard. Trained as a chem eng so familiar with much of the actual science (which is complicated enough, no wonder people are losing their minds over this); had a government power company client in Asia who was cloud seeding ~20 yrs ago; can (and have) read jet fuel MSDSs. Your work is by far the best. I was finally convinced actual spraying was occurring here when I took the photo on my Substack hm page.
Of course none of this would be possible without debt based fiat currency, but that's another conversation.
Thank you for this. I'm very concerned with geo-engineering, cloud seeding, chemtrails and especially if any of these subject matter produce harmful incidents or entities. I first started looking into chem trials when I noticed them in my little corner of northern Ontario where they were not seen on a regular basis until about 4 years ago. Now we see them almost daily and we rarely have the sunny blue sky days we used to have. I live on a tiny bay in Lake Superior and also have been noticing "suds" in the water and on shore. I mean suds, bubbles of stuff all over the water as far as I can see almost like dishwater that has been sitting for a while. That concerns me. We have wells where I live. And I have loved Lake Superior ever since I can remember. Back in the 70's we could drink the water right from the Big Lake. Not anymore. So if anyone can tell me if this suds is harmful, I would like to know. We fish in the bay and often eat our catch. Would the bubbles be from salt? Could this be harming the supply of fish? Thank you in advance. God bless those who look after our earth and really care about it and do something to help it stay healthy! This is what we need at the moment and reliable information is needed in these crazy times where some people like to ignore facts.