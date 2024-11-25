This is probably one of the most commonly asked questions I have received over the past fifteen years: “What are these tanks? I saw them in a video and that’s proof that chemtrails are real.” They are most often ballast tanks ← Google Image Search Link.

The most commonly mis-used images are water ballast tanks that are used to stress test new aircraft before they go into service.

Ballast tanks are used in airplane testing to precisely control the aircraft's center of gravity by adding or shifting weight during flight, allowing engineers to evaluate how the plane handles under different load conditions, such as fully loaded with passengers and cargo, simulating real-world scenarios and ensuring optimal stability and performance throughout the flight envelope.

If weight rapidly shifts the center of gravity on an aircraft, it can have deadly results.

A National Air Cargo Boeing 747-400 freighter on behalf of US Mobility Command, registration N949CA performing cargo flight N8-102 from Bagram (Afghanistan) to Dubai Al Maktoum (United Arab Emirates) with 7 crew and cargo consisting of 5 military vehicles, has crashed shortly after takeoff from Bagram Air Base's runway 03 at 15:30L (11:00Z) and erupted into flames near the end of the runway within the perimeter of the Air Base. All 7 crew are reported perished in the crash.

Watch this video Why did the pilots LOSE control?! National Air Cargo flight 102 for a detailed explanation of this fatal crash.

Trump Tours Chemtrail Plane, 2017

This story infamously made the rounds in 2017 and hoax-sters ran stories like this:

Donald Trump accompanied by select members of his cabinet toured a chemtrail-outfitted dispersal airplane at Andrews Air Force Base yesterday afternoon, according to an NBC news report today. The president is fulfilling a promise to end the controversial program and redirect government funding away from geoengineering operations and towards other programs like roads, the aging electrical grid infrastructure and of course his proposed wall between the United States and Mexico. “Today marks a great day for our country where we turn out backs on the secret poisoning of our skies, and look to a new future with better roads, a secure electrical grid, and a great wall to protect us from Mexico,” said President Trump reading prepared comments out in front of a Boeing 767 which had been retrofitted for chemtrail spraying. “And hear me you, we are not going to let scientists and other elite eggheads tell us about how to control the environment anymore. It’s America first, not the skies first.” Donald Trump Tours Chemtrail Plane – Promises To Terminate Program

In reality, President Trump was touring a Boeing 787 Dreamliner test plane at the assembly plant in North Charleston, South Carolina on February 17, 2017. His full speech can be seen here: Trump Full Speech at Boeing 787 Dreamliner Unveiling | ABC News

"The photograph posted with the story, which White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino Jr. originally posted on 17 February 2017, shows Trump touring a Boeing Dreamliner in Charleston, South Carolina."

Take a Peek Inside the 747-8 Test Plane - Wired Magazine 2018

What are Ballast Tanks Used For?

Ballast tanks are used in aircraft testing for several key reasons:

Weight Simulation: Variable Load Testing: Ballast tanks can hold water or other fluids to simulate different weight conditions. This allows engineers to test how an aircraft performs under various load scenarios, which is crucial for understanding how the aircraft will handle when carrying different amounts of passengers, cargo, or fuel. Center of Gravity (CG) Adjustments: Flight Stability: By moving water or other substances within the ballast tanks, engineers can adjust the center of gravity of the aircraft. This is important for testing stability, controllability, and performance characteristics under different CG positions, which can change during flight due to fuel burn or shifting cargo. Stress Testing: Structural Integrity: Adding weight via ballast tanks can help in testing the structural limits of the aircraft, including how it responds to stresses from different weight distributions. This can simulate extreme conditions or maneuvers to ensure the aircraft's structure can handle the forces it might encounter in real-world scenarios. Performance and Aerodynamics: Aerodynamic Behavior: Different weights and CG positions can significantly alter how an aircraft flies. Ballast tanks allow for testing how changes in mass distribution affect lift, drag, pitch, yaw, and roll, providing valuable data on aerodynamic performance. Testing of Systems: Fuel System Simulation: In some cases, ballast tanks can mimic the dynamics of fuel tanks, helping to test fuel system operations, including fuel transfer mechanisms, or how the aircraft handles with varying fuel levels. (Concorde Center of Gravity and Fuel Transfer Archive) Safety and Emergency Procedures: Emergency Scenarios: They can be used to simulate emergency weight conditions, like a sudden shift in cargo or fuel, to test and develop emergency procedures and systems. Prototype and Mock-up Testing: Development Phase: During the development of new aircraft designs, ballast tanks can be used in mock-ups or early prototypes to test weight and balance without the need for fully operational systems.

By using ballast tanks, manufacturers can ensure that their aircraft designs are safe, efficient, and perform as expected under a wide array of operational conditions. This testing can be done on the ground or in flight, providing comprehensive data to refine aircraft design and performance.

Summary

“Believe nothing you hear, and only one half that you see.” Edgar Allan Poe

The internet is full of scumbags and idiots trying to make a dollar off of click bait titles and images the scare the public. Very few people take the time to research past the title and viewing a couple of pictures, and those who already believe that every line in the sky comes from pumps and pipes are highly inclined to repost anything that reaffirms their already held mis-guided belief.