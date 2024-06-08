Unpacking Climate Engineering & Mind Control
“Language creates spooks that get into our heads and hypnotize us.”
Do you really know what geoengineering is?
Chemtrails
Contrails
Solar Radiation Management
Stratospheric Aerosol Injection
Solar Geoengineering
These words get thrown around a lot these days, yet few really understand what they mean or WHY they have meaning. This lengthy discussion will help you learn the history of geoengineering, the difference between stratospheric aerosol injection and planes making clouds, and why terminology matters.
We also discuss real solutions to dealing with a worldwide problem: milky white skies covered in metal clouds.
Enquiring minds want to know, if that is you, then I highly suggest you watch this in its entirety and share this post with others. I would also greatly appreciate your feedback so please leave me a comment below or on the videos.
Show References
#CirrusCloudsMatter: The Shady Truth About Artificial Clouds
Geoengineering, Climate Engineering, and Climate Intervention
ClimateViewer Maps: Geoengineering & Weather Modification Projects
Well done, Jim, this is what I needed, an overall presentation bringing the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle together. And you are keeping in mind Thomas Szasz's favorite quote to defang the Dictators: "In the animal kingdom, the rule is, eat or be eaten; in the human kingdom, define or be defined."
Get free, stay free.
Thank you for the shout out!