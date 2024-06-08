Watch on Rumble • YouTube

Do you really know what geoengineering is?

Chemtrails

Contrails

Solar Radiation Management

Stratospheric Aerosol Injection

Solar Geoengineering

These words get thrown around a lot these days, yet few really understand what they mean or WHY they have meaning. This lengthy discussion will help you learn the history of geoengineering, the difference between stratospheric aerosol injection and planes making clouds, and why terminology matters.

We also discuss real solutions to dealing with a worldwide problem: milky white skies covered in metal clouds.

Enquiring minds want to know, if that is you, then I highly suggest you watch this in its entirety and share this post with others. I would also greatly appreciate your feedback so please leave me a comment below or on the videos.

Show References

Show some love

Go subscribe to The Chris and Kerry Show!

Paid Subscriber Zoom Meeting Tonight!

Please considering contributing by joining my Substack as a paid subscriber and join our Zoom meeting tonight at 8pm Eastern, 5pm Pacific.