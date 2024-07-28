USAF Admits Chemtrails: Adulticide!
You're being sprayed like bugs from Aerial Spraying to Chemtrail Trucks
I was on Del Bigtree’s The Highwire back in March and mentioned Youngstown Air Reserve Station (YARS) Aerial Spray Squadron. You can imagine my excitement when I got an email update from ICAN that they followed up with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Request that netted a 2940 page bombshell report! These documents show that the aerial spray program is headed up by United States Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) Deployment Operations and Operations Management (DOOM).
DOOM, imagine that.
Eye on the Sky - Del Bigtree & Jim Lee (14:54)
ICAN OBTAINS RECORDS SHOWING THE U.S. MILITARY SPRAYS TOXIC PESTICIDES IN U.S. RESIDENTIAL AREAS
July 19, 2024
ICAN’s legal team recently obtained records through FOIA showing that the U.S. military sprays dangerous chemicals from airplanes over residential areas. The spraying is usually done at night (when insects are most active), so you likely wouldn’t realize that your home had been sprayed. It’s done by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), which has a specialized unit that is dedicated to spraying large areas of land (5,000 acres or more).
According to its website, this military unit “conducts as many as 25 recurring annual missions on 12 military installations in nine states, and in some cases, over communities surrounding these DoD areas.” It uses airplanes that “are specially modified with spray arms and the MASS [Modular Aerial Spray System], which can carry a total of 2,000 gallons of insecticide, herbicide or dispersant. The agent is then disbursed out of spray bars under each wing, in 30-micron droplets.”
The documents also include the unit’s flight records which show where these military planes systematically sprayed, including large, populated areas in Texas, Louisiana, Virginia, Parris Island in South Carolina, and the City of Burlington in North Dakota, just to name a few.
The records also show that the pesticides killed mosquitos that were inside boxes inside of buildings. Incredibly, one flight path shows the planes intentionally avoided spraying areas with bald eagle nests. So, if the chemicals being sprayed are too dangerous for baby eagles, how are they affecting us?
These documents further reveal that the unit has sprayed more than 20 chemicals, mostly containing the highly toxic organophosphate pesticide Naled, which kills insects by destroying their central nervous system.
In humans, symptoms of pesticide poisoning include headaches, muscle twitching, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, respiratory depression, seizures (especially in children), and loss of consciousness. Frighteningly, even if you don’t live in areas being sprayed, you may be exposed to Naled through your food, drinking water, and even clothing. In June 2020, the EPA recognized that food and drinking water are “anticipated exposure pathways” because Naled is sprayed on crops (almonds, broccoli, grapes, strawberries, cotton, and more), used in public pest control measures, and reaches groundwater sources of drinking water.
Rest assured that ICAN’s legal team is digging into this issue and has already sent multiple legal requests to the EPA—the agency tasked with protecting the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the soil we grow our food in—requesting scientific proof that the pesticides being sprayed do not pose a threat to our health or to the environment.
Source: https://icandecide.org/press-release/ican-obtains-records-showing-the-u-s-military-sprays-toxic-pesticides-in-u-s-residential-areas/
MASS [Modular Aerial Spray System]
The Chemical Disclosure
I poured through the FOIA document and pulled out every “pesticide” listed. Here is a list of the chemicals the US Air Force is spraying:
----- ADULTICIDE -----
Dibrom® Concentrate (97% Naled)
Organophosphate Insecticide
EPA Registration Number: 59639-16-2A
Signal Word: Danger
Antidote: Atropine, 2-PAM
Flushing Agent: HAN
Tordon® 22K
EPA Registration Number: 62719-6
Anvil®
10% Sumithrin (synthetic pyrethrin), 10% Piperonyl Butoxide;
EPA Registration Number: 1021-1688-8329
Duet®
Prallithrin (1%); Sumithrin (5%); Piperonyl Butoxide (5%)
EPA Registration Number: 1021-1795-8329
Trumpet® EC (78% AI naled)
EPA Registration Number: 59639-90-5481
Formulation Sprayed: Emulsified Concentrate
Zenivex E20 (20% etofenprox)
EPA Registration Number: 2724-791
Formulation Sprayed: E20
Oust®
EPA Registration Number: 352-401; EPA SLN #ID-000019
Aqualuer® 20+20
(AI Permethrin) Pyrethroid Insecticide
----- LARVACIDE -----
Altosid® Liquid Larvicide Concentrate (SR20)
EPA Registration Number: 2724-446
Vectobac® 12AS (1200 ITU/mg)
EPA Registration Number: 73049-38
VectoBac® WDG (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis)
EPA Registration Number: 73049-56
VectoBac® Bti
EPA Registration Number: UNKNOWN
----- HERBICIDE -----
Krovar IDF®
EPA Registration Number: 352-505
https://www.intermountainturf.com/vegetation-management/non-selective-herbicides/krovar-i-df-bareground-herbicide.html
Plateau®
EPA Registration Number: 241-365
Formulation Sprayed: Liquid herbicide (23.6% active ingredient)
Panoramic 2SL
EPA Registration Number: 66222-141-81927
Formulation Sprayed: Liquid herbicide with active ingredient (AI) = ammonium salt of imazapic (Plateau 23.6% AI; Panoramic 2SL 23.3%AI)
Milestone®
EPA Registration Number: 62719-6
Formulation Sprayed: Milestone® mixed with water and AirexDC® Drift Control
Naled harms humans an kills bees, birds, fish, and other wildlife
There is a plethora of evidence on the harm to all life, not just mosquitos, from the spraying of Naled and with more digging we are sure to find that the other chemicals listed in the FOIA above are of serious health concern.
Human Health Effects of Naled - EarthJustice
Are there special precautions to be taken during naled spraying?
According to the US EPA website:
It is good practice when pesticide spraying takes place for people to take the following steps to help reduce exposure:
Contact your local health department or mosquito control program to get specific information on spraying in your area.
Stay indoors with the windows closed during spraying.
Do not allow children to play outdoors for four hours following spraying.
If you are outdoors when spraying takes place and come in contact with the chemical, rinse your skin and eyes with water.
Cover outside items like furniture and grills before the spraying takes place. Bring pets and items like pet food dishes and children’s toys indoors. Rinse any uncovered items left outside during spraying.
If you think you have had a reaction to the spraying of naled, talk to your doctor or call the regional Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.
As stated in the USAF FOIA document, naled was able to kill mosquitos in a box, indoors! This is a direct contradiction of the EPA guidelines and now you know: nowhere is safe!
Aerial Spraying Videos
Chemtrail Trucks (in your neighborhood)
Living in Sumter, South Carolina as a young child, we have always been accustomed to hearing the mosquito trucks coming and generally running for cover. That was 37 years ago when I was 10, and today I have a 14 and 8 year old daughter. We hear the trucks coming (without any public notice or warning) an I tell them to run inside and make sure all the windows are shut. I would even cut the air conditioner off for a short while just to be safe. Now I know after reading this FOIA, there is no safety.
Additional Links
Bacteria Infected Mosquitoes Released in Florida, Adulticide, & USAF Aerial Spraying (2018)
Backup of FOIA: USAF-FOIA-Aerial-Spraying-Adulticide-Disease-Vector-Control-Redacted-Files-07-2024-ICAN.pdf
Index of Cleared Science Reviews for Naled. US EPA FOIA
USAFR Aerial Larvicide | Williams County Vector Control District | 5/29/24 – 6/6/24
Aerial Adulticide | Williston Vector Control District | 8/17/23 – 8/22/23
Air Force Reserve C-130J-30 Super Hercules Prepare To Take Over Aerial Spray Ops From C-130Hs (2024)
I will be updating this article later with MSDS sheets for each chemical. Feel like helping out? Leave a link in the comments below!
Thanks for this Jim, ugh, to be expected crime coming from the District of Criminals.
Add this one:
AGENT ORANGE, EXPOSED: HOW U.S. CHEMICAL WARFARE IN VIETNAM UNLEASHED A SLOW-MOVING DISASTER The Conversation, Oct 4, 2017
https://theconversation.com/agent-orange-exposed-how-u-s-chemical-warfare-in-vietnam-unleashed-a-slow-moving-disaster-84572
Get free, stay free.
Thank you for this info!
"Frighteningly, even if you don’t live in areas being sprayed, you may be exposed to Naled through your food, drinking water, and even clothing. "
There is also another nasty side effect even if they don't spray in your area, and I know you're fully aware of what *drift* is, Jim.
Maybe not as bad if they're flying at a lower altitude than other types of chemjets, but still.... Not nice. 😔