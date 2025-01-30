The question is simple: do They™ “control” the weather or are They™ attempting to “control” the weather leading to unintended and possibly deadly consequences? I explore the semantics of “weather control” in two videos below. I encourage you, the astute reader, to watch both of these videos, review the supporting links below, and let me know in the comments what you think.

Cloud Seeding Technology: Assessing Effectiveness and Other Challenges. Government Accountability Office, December 2024

Cloud seeding may increase water availability and result in economic, environmental, and human health benefits. In the studies GAO reviewed, estimates of the additional precipitation ranged from 0 to 20 percent. However, it is difficult to evaluate the effects of cloud seeding due to limitations of effectiveness research.

National Research Council, et al. "Critical issues in weather modification research." National Academies Press, (2003)

Although 40 years have passed since the first NAS report on weather modification, this Committee finds itself very much in concurrence with the findings of that assessment… We conclude that the initiation of large-scale operational weather modification programs would be premature. Many fundamental problems must be answered first.

Silverman, Bernard A. "A critical assessment of hygroscopic seeding of convective clouds for rainfall enhancement." Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society 84.9 (2003): 1219-1230. • DOWNLOAD PDF

It was concluded that tests conducted so far have not yet provided either the statistical or physical evidence required to establish that the seeding concepts have been scientifically proven.” The change in the timing (and location) and/or increased intensity of the rain or alteration in the size spectrum of raindrops may produce an enhanced downdraft, the gust front from which will trigger the successive development of more vigorous second-, third-, and fourth-generation cells than those from unseeded clouds, and they will produce more rain than their unseeded counterparts.

The Edwards Aquifer – Cloud Seeding (2007)

In 2007, the EAA approved cloud seeding efforts for the ninth year in a row, and for the first time the program included a method to statistically evaluate the project’s effectiveness. Four Board members voted against continuing the program, saying there was evidence that cloud seeding could actually decrease rainfall by accident, and they also had concerns about the EAA paying for scientific studies to investigate something the National Academy had already concluded doesn’t work.

"Executive Summary of the WMO Statement on Weather Modification." World Meteorological Society Expert Team on Weather Modification Research, (2010). • DOWNLOAD PDF

Purposeful augmentation of precipitation, reduction of hail damage, dispersion of fog and other types of cloud and storm modifications by cloud seeding are developing technologies which are still striving to achieve a sound scientific foundation.

"Draft Exectutive Summary, The Wyoming Weather Modification Pilot Program." Wyoming Water Developement Commision, (2014). • DOWNLOAD PDF • 3D Map • More Info

Analysis showed that cloud seeding produced a 3 percent increase in precipitation with a 28 percent probability that this result happened by chance. Most scientists and statisticians wouldn’t accept that level of uncertainty, says Breed, who was part of the NCAR team that analyzed the results, but for water managers in drought-prone areas, it’s a different story. “If you say, I’m 70 percent confident that this will have an impact, well, a lot of them will think that’s not too bad.”

Soldatenko, Sergei, and Rafael Yusupov. "On the possible use of geophysical cybernetics in climate manipulation (geoengineering) and weather modification." WSEAS Transactions on Environment and Development 11 (2015): 116-125. • DOWNLOAD PDF

It is necessary to point out that many attempts and experiments to modify the atmospheric processes and weather phenomena have been made in the previous century. However, both geoengineering and weather modification are considered outside the scope of control theory. This gives rise to a number of very important problems, which are currently only formulated in general terms, such as problems related to the validation of the input and output variables, determination of the boundaries of both geoengineering activities and weather modification, statement of climate and weather manipulation goals as well as methods of achieving the objectives.

Friedrich, Katja, et al. "Quantifying snowfall from orographic cloud seeding." Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 117.10 (2020): 5190-5195. • DOWNLOAD PDF • See also: Cloud Seeding Really Does Work – But Only Makes Enough Snow to Dust Your Eyelashes

Although this study focuses only on three cases, the results are a fundamental step toward understanding cloud seeding efficacy that, for over half a century, has been an unanswered question for water managers wishing to utilize the technology for water resource management.