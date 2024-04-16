San Francisco Bay Geoengineering Project
Marine Cloud Brightening, the Silver Lining Project, and the Great Barrier Reef Restoration Project.
What is Marine Cloud Brightening?
Marine cloud brightening (MCB), one of several solar radiation management (SRM) geoengineering ideas involving the production of a global cooling to compensate for the warming associated with continuing fossil fuel burning, was first postulated by John Latham in 1990.
The basic principle behind the idea is to seed marine stratocumulus clouds with sea water aerosol generated at or near the ocean surface. These particles would have sufficiently large salt mass to ensure their activation and subsequent growth within the clouds, without being so large as to encourage precipitation formation. Moreover, they would be sufficiently numerous to enhance the cloud droplet number concentration (CDNC) to values substantially higher than the natural ones, thereby enhancing the cloud albedo (reflectivity).
Latham et al. “Marine cloud brightening” Phil. Trans. R. Soc. A.3704217–4262 (2012)
“It’s better to forgiveness, than permission”
34 years later, the University of Washington performed a stealth geoengineering test recently and the internet is on fire with conspiracies that this is somehow related to the government admitting to chemtrails.
The important part of this story is that I already warned you, 2024 stealth geoengineering (outdoor experiments, tell nobody) is the new normal after the failures of David Keith and Frank Keutsch’s SCoPEx experiment at Harvard’s Solar Geoengineering Research Program.
The San Francisco Chronicle said:
“Matthew Gallelli with SRI International, a nonprofit research institute, operates a cloud aerosol research instrument during a first-of-its-kind geoengineering field study launching aboard the aircraft carrier Hornet in Alameda.”
They are either ignorant or lying: you decide.
Brightening Clouds Because We CAARE - 2024
The USS Hornet may be a decommissioned aircraft carrier, yet it has nevertheless become the launch-site for a controversial new war in the skies.
The Marine Cloud Brightening Program's Coastal Atmospheric Aerosol Research and Engagement (CAARE) project, led by researchers from the University of Washington, took to the deck of the Hornet Tuesday to launch streams of particles into the sky above the San Francisco Bay. Their ultimate objective is apparently to block and reflect sunlight in hopes of limiting "global warming."
CAARE researchers behind the geoengineering scheme opted not to announce their experiment, reportedly citing concerns that there might be significant backlash.
After all, the American public — or at the very least, the residents of Alameda — might first want to hear from the hundreds of scientists who have called for a non-use agreement for solar radiation management and stated in an open letter that the "risks of solar geoengineering are poorly understood and can never be fully known. Impacts will vary across regions, and there are uncertainties about the effects on weather patterns, agriculture, and the provision of basic needs of food and water."
Scientists just test-fired a cloud device over American soil with the ultimate aim of blocking sunlight
The Silver Lining Project - 2010
The The Silver Lining Project and Marine Cloud Brightening Project websites have been deleted from the internet. Their work continues on at SilverLining.ngo.
This research is currently undertaken by distinguished scientists and engineers at: Manchester University, Leeds University, NCAR, Pacific Northwest National Labs, Purdue University, University of Washington and the University of Edinburgh.
Eastern Pacific Emitted Aerosol Cloud Experiment (E-PEACE) - 2011
E-PEACE, an experiment which while not identifying as SRM resulted in clear implications for marine cloud brightening (MCB) technology post hoc.
As noted above, three types of particles were involved in E-PEACE:
1) combustion exhaust particles from cargo ships of opportunity, which are the emissions responsible for ship tracks;
2) shipboard smoke-generated particles; and
3) aircraft-based milled salt particles (Fig. 3).
Shading the Great Barrier Reef - 2020
Despite outrage over this test off the Pacific coast of the United States, Australia and the Southern Cross University have been testing marine cloud brightening over the Great Barrier Reef since 2020!
Identical spraying technology, four years, barely a peep from anyone except me of course.
If you want to learn the full history of marine cloud brightening, how it is an attempt to mimic ship tracks left by international shipping, and a whole bunch more, watch my latest video here:
San Francisco Bay Geoengineering MCB Project
Show Notes
WHY THE GOVERNMENT HAS FINALLY ADMITTED TO GEOENGINEERING BUT DARE NOT CALL IT CHEMTRAILS
HEADS UP!! New “Operation Sea-Spray” SECRETE EXPERIMENT OVER SAN FRANCISCO BAY EXPOSED!!!
Scientists just test-fired a cloud device over American soil with the ultimate aim of blocking sunlight
@SilverLiningNGO - Today @UW Marine Cloud Brightening (MCB) Program launched the Coastal Atmospheric Aerosol Research & Engagement (CAARE) facility to undertake outdoor studies of how aerosols & clouds impact climate and the potential for MCB to reduce climate impacts
Marine Cloud Brightening Program studies clouds, aerosols and pathways to reduce climate risks
US tests 1st cloud-powered ‘sun blocker’ tech to fight global warming
UW studies a drastic way to cool a warming planet — cloud ‘brightening’
Warming Is Getting Worse. So They Just Tested a Way to Deflect the Sun.
Bay Area hosts first-in-nation experiment to slow global warming — by helping clouds deflect sunlight
