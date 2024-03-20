The ClimateViewer Report
How they are using Geoengineering as a Weapon of War
A must see interview with Sarah Westall where we discuss everything from geoengineering, to weather modification and weather warfare.
13 hrs ago
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
41
EYE ON THE SKY - Del Bigtree & Jim Lee
Digging deep on the facts versus fiction of chemtrails & contrail cirrus and how to pragmatically deal with sky pollution and geoengineering
Mar 16
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
28
UN Geoengineering Governance Fails Again!
Calls for a Solar Geoengineering Non-Use Agreement disrupt the UNEA-6 and that is a good thing!
Mar 10
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
21
Israel's Stealth Geoengineering Project
2024: The year rogue geoengineers stop asking permission and how we got here.
Mar 3
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
39
February 2024
Depopulation Deals & Geoengineering Governance
Spraying sunlight blocking chemicals will kill people, but the technocrats push for United Nations oversight to approve global deployment programs…
Feb 25
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
21
Geoengineering Climate Clock Countdown to 2030!
The clock is ticking, and the stage is set. Blocking the sun is the threat, when unattainable goals are not met.
Feb 19
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
26
Forecast: The Film Private Screening
Join the private Zoom meeting to preview our amazing film and help us bring it to a theatre near you!
Feb 17
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
14
Geoengineering with Contrails
You heard that right: we are not talking about chemtrails here. The aviation industry is busy trying to turn their 'contrail-cirrus cloud making…
Feb 12
•
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
17
