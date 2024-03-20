The ClimateViewer Report

How they are using Geoengineering as a Weapon of War
A must see interview with Sarah Westall where we discuss everything from geoengineering, to weather modification and weather warfare.
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
11
EYE ON THE SKY - Del Bigtree & Jim Lee
Digging deep on the facts versus fiction of chemtrails & contrail cirrus and how to pragmatically deal with sky pollution and geoengineering
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
14
UN Geoengineering Governance Fails Again!
Calls for a Solar Geoengineering Non-Use Agreement disrupt the UNEA-6 and that is a good thing!
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
1
Israel's Stealth Geoengineering Project
2024: The year rogue geoengineers stop asking permission and how we got here.
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
11

February 2024

Depopulation Deals & Geoengineering Governance
Spraying sunlight blocking chemicals will kill people, but the technocrats push for United Nations oversight to approve global deployment programs…
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
3
Geoengineering Climate Clock Countdown to 2030!
The clock is ticking, and the stage is set. Blocking the sun is the threat, when unattainable goals are not met.
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
6
Forecast: The Film Private Screening
Join the private Zoom meeting to preview our amazing film and help us bring it to a theatre near you!
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
6
Geoengineering with Contrails
You heard that right: we are not talking about chemtrails here. The aviation industry is busy trying to turn their 'contrail-cirrus cloud making…
  
Jim Lee @ClimateViewer
10
